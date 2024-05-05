 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500 - Qualifying
What to watch in today’s NASCAR Cup race at Kansas Speedway
Philadelphia Phillies SS Trea Turner
Phillies’ Trea Turner to miss at least six weeks with a left hamstring injury
Iga Swiatek Madrid Open
Iga Swiatek saves three match points to beat Aryna Sabalenka in Madrid Open final

Top Clips

nbc_smx_postden450_240504.jpg
Lawrence brothers make SX history in Round 16
nbc_smx_postden250_240504.jpg
Shimoda’s big Round 16 win; 250 West points tied
nbc_smx_supercrossdenver_240504.jpg
Highlights: Shimoda, J. Lawrence win SX Round 16

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500 - Qualifying
What to watch in today’s NASCAR Cup race at Kansas Speedway
Philadelphia Phillies SS Trea Turner
Phillies’ Trea Turner to miss at least six weeks with a left hamstring injury
Iga Swiatek Madrid Open
Iga Swiatek saves three match points to beat Aryna Sabalenka in Madrid Open final

Top Clips

nbc_smx_postden450_240504.jpg
Lawrence brothers make SX history in Round 16
nbc_smx_postden250_240504.jpg
Shimoda’s big Round 16 win; 250 West points tied
nbc_smx_supercrossdenver_240504.jpg
Highlights: Shimoda, J. Lawrence win SX Round 16

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Adrian Otaegui rallies to win Volvo China Open, earns major spot

  
Published May 5, 2024 07:30 AM
Highlights: CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 3
May 4, 2024 06:23 PM
Look back at the best shots and moments from Round 3 of the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.

SHENZHEN, China — Adrian Otaegui overturned a five-shot deficit to win the Volvo China Open on Sunday, the Spaniard’s fifth tour title.

Otaegui had been trailing the in-form Sebastian Söderberg after Friday’s round – Saturday’s was cancelled because of thunder and lightning – and he shot 7-under 65 in his final round to win by one shot from Guido Migliozzi, who finished runner up with a 67.

“I was starting five shots back and I tried not to look at the leaderboard, not think about the result,” Otaegui said. “I knew if I had birdie chances that I could potentially hole a few. I think I was actually feeling more calm through the round.”

Sunday’s final round was played in a two-tee, three-ball format starting at 8 a.m. local time.

The No. 143-ranked Otaegui stayed flawless and holed seven birdies to finish at 18 under par overall. He earned a spot in the PGA Championship later this month.

Söderberg finished in a tie for third after starting Sunday with a bogey. The Swedish player holed four birdies but was undone by another bogey on the 15th hole and a double-bogey for par in the final round.

Söderberg finished alongside Englishman Paul Waring and Switzerland’s Joel Girrbach at 16 under.

The China Open was back on the European tour schedule after an absence of five years.