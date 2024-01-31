 Skip navigation
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Previews
Player reactions to SSG deal range from celebratory to skeptical
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Final Round
Players have equity in the PGA Tour, but what does that mean?
Minnesota Timberwolves v Oklahoma City Thunder
NBA MVP Futures Best Bets: Nikola Jokic vs Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Joel Embiid Out

nbc_golf_gc_paugasolint_240131.jpg
Gasol: Pebble Beach is like ‘a slice of heaven’
nbc_pl_chelseaanalysis_240131.jpg
Chelsea lacked fight, passion against Liverpool
nbc_pl_pochettinointv_240131.jpg
Pochettino: Liverpool were ‘better than us’

PL Update: Liverpool dismantle Chelsea

January 31, 2024 05:58 PM
Paul Burmeister, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe recap an action-packed Wednesday where Liverpool routed Chelsea, Manchester City cruised past Burnley, and Tottenham survived a scare against Brentford.
nbc_pl_chelseaanalysis_240131.jpg
1:53
Chelsea lacked fight, passion against Liverpool
nbc_pl_pochettinointv_240131.jpg
2:50
Pochettino: Liverpool were ‘better than us’
nbc_pl_kloppintv_240131.jpg
4:18
Klopp: Bradley was ‘incredible’ against Chelsea
nbc_pl_bradleydominikintv_240131.jpg
2:41
Bradley: ‘I feel like I’m in a dream’
nbc_pl_livchereact_240131.jpg
3:30
Liverpool’s win v. Chelsea was ‘men against boys’
nbc_pl_livchehl_240131.jpg
14:37
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Chelsea Matchweek 22
nbc_pl_mcvburehl_240131.jpg
12:21
Extended HLs: Man City v. Burnley Matchweek 22
nbc_pl_goalliv4che1_240131.jpg
1:32
Diaz’s sliding effort makes it 4-1 for Liverpool
nbc_pl_goalche1liv3_240131.jpg
0:52
Nkunku gives Chelsea lifeline against Liverpool
nbc_pl_burgoalaldakhil_240131.jpg
0:53
Al-Dakhil scores consolation goal v. Man City
nbc_pl_goalliv3che0_240131.jpg
1:29
Szoboszlai makes it 3-0 for Liverpool v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_totbre_240131.jpg
13:28
Extended HLs: Tottenham v. Brentford Matchweek 22
