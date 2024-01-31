Watch Now
PL Update: Liverpool dismantle Chelsea
Paul Burmeister, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe recap an action-packed Wednesday where Liverpool routed Chelsea, Manchester City cruised past Burnley, and Tottenham survived a scare against Brentford.
Chelsea lacked fight, passion against Liverpool
Paul Burmeister, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe discuss Chelsea's biggest issue following a 4-1 loss to Liverpool at Anfield in Matchweek 22.
Pochettino: Liverpool were ‘better than us’
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino explains what went wrong for the Blues against Liverpool in a 4-1 loss at Anfield.
Klopp: Bradley was ‘incredible’ against Chelsea
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaks to the media following his side's impressive 4-1 win over Chelsea in Matchweek 22.
Bradley: ‘I feel like I’m in a dream’
Conor Bradley and Dominik Szoboszlai share their key takeaways from Liverpool's dominant 4-1 victory against Chelsea at Anfield.
Liverpool’s win v. Chelsea was ‘men against boys’
Paul Burmeister, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe react to Liverpool's dominant 4-1 victory over Chelsea and praise Conor Bradley for his man of the match performance for the Reds.
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Chelsea Matchweek 22
Relive Liverpool's 4-1 rout of Chelsea, where 20-year-old Conor Bradley stole the show for the Reds en rout to three big points to keep pace with the top of the table.
Extended HLs: Man City v. Burnley Matchweek 22
A birthday brace for Julian Alvarez was enough to guide Manchester City to a 3-1 victory against Burnley at the Etihad in Matchweek 22.
Diaz’s sliding effort makes it 4-1 for Liverpool
Liverpool get a fourth as Luis Diaz's extra effort is rewarded with a goal to give the Reds a comfortable three-goal cushion against Chelsea at Anfield.
Nkunku gives Chelsea lifeline against Liverpool
Christopher Nkunku comes off the bench and immediately gets Chelsea on the board to make it 3-1 in Liverpool's favor in the second half at Anfield.
Al-Dakhil scores consolation goal v. Man City
Manchester City miss out on a clean sheet as Ameen Al-Dakhil is able to convert from close range for Burnley in injury time.
Szoboszlai makes it 3-0 for Liverpool v. Chelsea
Conor Bradley's excellent cross finds Dominik Szoboszlai, whose powerful header ripples the back of the net to give the Reds a comfortable 3-0 lead over Chelsea at Anfield.