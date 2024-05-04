Watch Now
Yates scores go-ahead goal for NF off set piece
Ryan Yates scores a massive goal for Nottingham Forest’s hopes of avoiding relegation, finding the back of the net off a set piece to take a 2-1 lead over Sheffield United.
Ahmedhodzic sent off for second yellow card
Anel Ahmedhodzic concludes a frustrating day for Sheffield United with a bad foul that results in a red card.
O’Shea gets Burnley on the board with header
Dara O'Shea connects cleanly with this header off the corner to salvage a single goal for Burnley against Newcastle United.
Hudson-Odoi rips up Sheffield United again
Callum Hudson-Odoi cuts inside and hits a perfect shot in the bottom right corner to give Nottingham Forest a bit of safety in what would be a crucial victory over Sheffield United.
Isak gives Newcastle 4-0 lead v. Burnley
Burnley’s nightmare continues as Jacob Murphy’s cross squirted through to Alexander Isak for an easy goal and a 4-0 Newcastle lead.
Gordon sets up Guimarães for another goal
Anthony Gordon gave Bruno Guimarães a beautiful look on goal, and Guimarães took advantage to put Newcastle United up 3-0 on Burnley.
Longstaff slots NEW’s second goal bottom corner
Sean Longstaff places his shot perfectly in the bottom left corner to extend Newcastle's lead over Burnley to two.
Hudson-Odoi’s beautiful finish brings NF level
With Nottingham Forest on the brink of disaster down 1-0, Callum Hudson-Odoi pulls off an unbelievable shot to tie things up with Sheffield United and give NF hope in the relegation race.
Wilson strikes first for Newcastle off deflection
Callum Wilson couldn’t miss from this close as he puts the ball in the net off the save to give Newcastle United an early lead v. Burnley.
Brereton Diaz draws, scores penalty to put SHU up
Ben Brereton Diaz gets tripped up by Gonzalo Montiel in the penalty area and capitalizes to give Sheffield United an early lead over Nottingham Forest at Bramall Lane.
Rice praises ‘out of this world’ Arsenal
Declan Rice reflects on Arsenal’s win over Bournemouth and offers his thoughts on the Gunners’ play down the stretch of the Premier League season.
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Bournemouth Matchweek 36
Arsenal dominated play for every minute against Bournemouth and were rewarded with a strong victory that helped the Gunners keep pace with Manchester City in the Premier League title race.