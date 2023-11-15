How will Tottenham rebound after loss to Wolves?

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

44th Ryder Cup - Day Three - Marco Simone Golf and Country Club
Facing the inevitable, Johnson reflects on Ryder Cup loss
Arizona Cardinals v Cleveland Browns
Betting for and against the Cleveland Browns minus Watson
Green Bay Packers v Las Vegas Raiders
Week 11 Optimal Flex Plays: Christian Watson could actually have a good game vs. Chargers
  • LawrenceBW.jpg Lawrence Jackson Jr.
    ,
  • LawrenceBW.jpg Lawrence Jackson Jr.
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_camilovillegasint_231115.jpg
Villegas ‘thankful’ for support amid PGA Tour win
nbc_golf_gt_lpgacmegroup_231115.jpg
LPGA and CME Group announce two-year extension
nbc_golf_gt_roryresigns_231115.jpg
Significance of Rory leaving PGA Tour policy board

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

44th Ryder Cup - Day Three - Marco Simone Golf and Country Club
Facing the inevitable, Johnson reflects on Ryder Cup loss
Arizona Cardinals v Cleveland Browns
Betting for and against the Cleveland Browns minus Watson
Green Bay Packers v Las Vegas Raiders
Week 11 Optimal Flex Plays: Christian Watson could actually have a good game vs. Chargers
  • LawrenceBW.jpg Lawrence Jackson Jr.
    ,
  • LawrenceBW.jpg Lawrence Jackson Jr.
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_camilovillegasint_231115.jpg
Villegas ‘thankful’ for support amid PGA Tour win
nbc_golf_gt_lpgacmegroup_231115.jpg
LPGA and CME Group announce two-year extension
nbc_golf_gt_roryresigns_231115.jpg
Significance of Rory leaving PGA Tour policy board

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

How will Tottenham rebound after loss to Wolves?

November 15, 2023 12:13 PM
Robbie Earle and Stephen Warnock recap Wolves' stunning victory against Tottenham, and assess the state of Spurs following a difficult week where they lost twice in a week while suffering major injuries and suspensions.
Up Next
nbc_pl_2robbiesmanuluton_231115.jpg
6:37
Warnock: Man United play with a ‘lack of belief’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbiesliverpoolbrentford_231115.jpg
5:50
Questions remain for Liverpool as title contenders
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbieschelmancity_231115.jpg
18:13
Earle: Pochettino, Chelsea in a ‘two-year process’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_earleonsolanke_231112.jpg
1:07
Why Solanke is Bournemouth’s unsung hero
Now Playing
nbc_pl_warnockondiaby_231112.jpg
1:07
Diaby has ‘taken pressure off’ Watkins, McGinn
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robdoku_231106.jpg
4:49
Doku offers ‘another dynamic’ to Man City’s attack
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robtenhag_231106.jpg
9:58
Man United struggling despite win over Fulham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robdiaz_231106.jpg
9:11
Diaz saves ‘erratic’ Liverpool v. Luton Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robnewcastlegoal_231106.jpg
21:03
Is VAR to blame for Arsenal’s loss to Newcastle?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbiesearle_231105.jpg
1:57
Ayew ‘gives his all’ for Crystal Palace
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbiesmustoe_231105.jpg
2:18
Lascelles steps up for Newcastle against Arsenal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2rcpvtot_231030.jpg
7:01
‘Ange-Ball comes through again’ for Tottenham
Now Playing