 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ryan Truex at Mexico.jpg
Ryan Truex looks to enjoy Mexico weekend driving Denny Hamlin’s car
Horse Racing: 157th Belmont Stakes
Belmont Stakes to be run at Saratoga Race Course again in 2026, a third time in a row
2025 U.S. OPEN - Round Two
Putt free and try hard: Why Sam Burns, the world’s best on the greens, is rolling at Oakmont

Top Clips

nbc_golf_johnnymillerbooth_250613.jpg
Miller: Sunday 63 ‘a heavenly round, literally’
nbc_golf_usoearlyrd2_250613.jpg
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open, early Round 2
nbc_roto_casparius_250613.jpg
Casparius may get good ratios as Dodgers starter

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ryan Truex at Mexico.jpg
Ryan Truex looks to enjoy Mexico weekend driving Denny Hamlin’s car
Horse Racing: 157th Belmont Stakes
Belmont Stakes to be run at Saratoga Race Course again in 2026, a third time in a row
2025 U.S. OPEN - Round Two
Putt free and try hard: Why Sam Burns, the world’s best on the greens, is rolling at Oakmont

Top Clips

nbc_golf_johnnymillerbooth_250613.jpg
Miller: Sunday 63 ‘a heavenly round, literally’
nbc_golf_usoearlyrd2_250613.jpg
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open, early Round 2
nbc_roto_casparius_250613.jpg
Casparius may get good ratios as Dodgers starter

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Aces star A’ja Wilson in concussion protocol and out for Friday’s game against the Wings

  
Published June 13, 2025 05:54 PM
WNBA: Las Vegas Aces at Golden State Valkyries

Jun 7, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A’ja Wilson (22) walks on the court during the fourth quarter against the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Darren Yamashita/Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson is in concussion protocol and will miss Friday night’s home game against the Dallas Wings.

The three-time WNBA MVP was injured in Wednesday’s 97-89 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks.

Wilson also could miss Sunday’s home game against Phoenix. The Aces then play at Minnesota on Tuesday before returning to Las Vegas to face Seattle on June 20 and open a four-game homestand.

The loss of Wilson deprives what would have been a marquee matchup between the reigning MVP and this year’s top WNBA draft pick in Dallas’ Paige Bueckers, who this week also returned from a concussion as well as an illness.

Wilson averages 20.9 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists this season.