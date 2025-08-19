What WNBA games are on this week? 2025 WNBA Schedule, dates, how to watch for August 19-25
With less than four weeks remaining in the WNBA’s regular season, Week 11 is poised to be an exciting one. The action starts on Tuesday night when the Minnesota Lynx face the New York Liberty for the fourth time this season. Minnesota has won the last three straight matchups against New York. Tip-off for tonight’s game is at 7:00 PM at Barclays Center. See below for the full WNBA schedule for this week, as well as additional information on how to watch each game.
2025 WNBA Schedule Week of August 19 - 25:
*All times are listed as ET
Tuesday, August 19:
- Minnesota Lynx at NY Liberty - 7 PM on NBATV
- Connecticut Sun at Washington Mystics - 7:30 PM on WNBA League Pass
- Seattle Storm at Chicago Sky - 8 PM on WNBA League Pass
- Atlanta Dream at Las Vegas Aces - 10 PM on NBATV
- Phoenix Mercury at Golden State Valkyries - 10 PM on WNBA League Pass
Wednesday, August 20:
- Dallas Wings at LA Sparks - 10 PM on WNBA League Pass
Thursday, August 21:
- Washington Mystics at Connecticut Sun - 7 PM on WNBA League Pass
- Chicago Sky at NY Liberty - 7 PM on Prime Video
- Minnesota Lynx at Atlanta Dream - 7:30 PM on WNBA League Pass
- Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces - 10 PM on Prime Video
Friday, August 22:
- Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever - 7:30 PM on ION
- Seattle Storm at Dallas Wings - 7:30 PM on ION
- Golden State Valkyries at Phoenix Mercury - 10 PM on ION
Saturday, August 23:
- NY Liberty at Atlanta Dream - 2 PM on CBS
- Las Vegas Aces at Washington Mystics - 3 PM on WNBA League Pass
- Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky - 4 PM on CBSSN
Sunday, August 24:
- Seattle Storm at Washington Mystics - 3 PM on WNBA League Pass
- Golden State Valkyries at Dallas Wings - 4:00 PM on WNBA League Pass
- Indiana Fever at Minnesota Lynx - 7:00 PM on CBSSN
Monday, August 25:
- Connecticut Sun at NY Liberty - 7 PM on WNBA League Pass
- Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky - 8 PM on NBATV
How can I watch WNBA games?
Over 175 regular season WNBA games will be available across the following networks and streaming platforms: ABC, ESPN, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ION, NBA TV, Prime Video, WNBA League Pass.
Click here for the full 2025 WNBA Season Schedule.
2025 WNBA Season Key Dates:
- September 11: Regular Season Ends
- September 14: Playoffs Begin
- October 17: Last Possible Finals Date