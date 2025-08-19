What WNBA games are on this week? 2025 WNBA Schedule, dates, how to watch for August 19-25

With less than four weeks remaining in the WNBA’s regular season, Week 11 is poised to be an exciting one. The action starts on Tuesday night when the Minnesota Lynx face the New York Liberty for the fourth time this season. Minnesota has won the last three straight matchups against New York. Tip-off for tonight’s game is at 7:00 PM at Barclays Center. See below for the full WNBA schedule for this week, as well as additional information on how to watch each game.

2025 WNBA Schedule Week of August 19 - 25:

*All times are listed as ET

Tuesday, August 19:

Minnesota Lynx at NY Liberty - 7 PM on NBATV

Connecticut Sun at Washington Mystics - 7:30 PM on WNBA League Pass

Seattle Storm at Chicago Sky - 8 PM on WNBA League Pass

Atlanta Dream at Las Vegas Aces - 10 PM on NBATV

Phoenix Mercury at Golden State Valkyries - 10 PM on WNBA League Pass

Wednesday, August 20:

Dallas Wings at LA Sparks - 10 PM on WNBA League Pass

Thursday, August 21:

Washington Mystics at Connecticut Sun - 7 PM on WNBA League Pass

Chicago Sky at NY Liberty - 7 PM on Prime Video

Minnesota Lynx at Atlanta Dream - 7:30 PM on WNBA League Pass

Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces - 10 PM on Prime Video

Friday, August 22:

Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever - 7:30 PM on ION

Seattle Storm at Dallas Wings - 7:30 PM on ION

Golden State Valkyries at Phoenix Mercury - 10 PM on ION

Saturday, August 23:

NY Liberty at Atlanta Dream - 2 PM on CBS

Las Vegas Aces at Washington Mystics - 3 PM on WNBA League Pass

Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky - 4 PM on CBSSN

Sunday, August 24:

Seattle Storm at Washington Mystics - 3 PM on WNBA League Pass

Golden State Valkyries at Dallas Wings - 4:00 PM on WNBA League Pass

Indiana Fever at Minnesota Lynx - 7:00 PM on CBSSN

Monday, August 25:

Connecticut Sun at NY Liberty - 7 PM on WNBA League Pass

Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky - 8 PM on NBATV

How can I watch WNBA games?

Over 175 regular season WNBA games will be available across the following networks and streaming platforms: ABC, ESPN, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ION, NBA TV, Prime Video, WNBA League Pass.

Click here for the full 2025 WNBA Season Schedule.

2025 WNBA Season Key Dates: