2025 WNBA Power Rankings (Week 11): Here come the Aces? Meanwhile, Lynx in full control

There are less than four weeks left in the WNBA season and the race at the top, excluding the Minnesota Lynx, is tight. And while the Atlanta Dream, New York Liberty and Phoenix Mercury battle it out for 2nd-4th, the Las Vegas Aces are marching their way up the standings trying to break into that top 4.

It’s a fun time in the season where multiple scenarios can play out. So, with another week in the books, let’s see how things shake out in the power rankings.

These rankings reflect where each WNBA team stands after week 11 of the 2025 season. Teams are ranked 1-13 and are grouped by tiers.

The Liberty will remain at No. 3 for this week, but questions do surround them heading into the last few weeks of the season with only 10 regular season games left for them to play.

Breanna Stewart addressed media today, as she works back from the knee injury that has her sidelined since July 26. She says her timeline for return is before her birthday on August 27. @Winsidr pic.twitter.com/3fUxdQ3aGm

To the extent that there is concern for the champs, it is seeding and more generally, will they have enough time once Breanna Stewart returns to build the cohesion needed for a deep postseason run, but more importantly to repeat as champions? According to Stewart, she will return before her birthday on August 27.

The tone from this Liberty postgame was disappointed but accountable. Emma Meesseman noted that the TOs and points scored off of them were on her late. Sabrina Ionescu uttered how the team's mindset about the remaining 11 games has to change when it comes to playoff seeding. pic.twitter.com/GIwhFus30S

Considering everything the Liberty are dealing with, they are still in a good position. They’re currently third in the standings, but as Sabrina Ionescu stated after their loss to the Aces on Wednesday, “all these games really matter.” Ionescu described “every game...like a lose or go home type feeling, because you could go from a two seed to a five seed in a matter of a day.”

Emma Meesseman has been huge for New York, while doing her best Breanna Stewart impersonation. She scored 24 points in both games of New York’s most recent back-to-back. She also collected 19 rebounds (10 and 9, respectively) over the two outings and shot a hyper-efficient 8-15 and 9-15 from the field. It’s no coincidence since she joined the team that their losing streak ended and that they’ve gone 4-3 in the games that she played in.

Natalie Esquire and Khristina Williams explore concerns with the New York Liberty, including how injuries have "disrupted" chemistry and if Emma Meesseman can be a stabilizing presence until Breanna Stewart returns.

Also of note, the teams that the Liberty have beaten over their last six games are all teams with losing records (Connecticut Sun, Dallas Wings twice, Los Angeles Sparks). Their losses were to the Lynx (twice) and Aces who both have winning records. The Liberty are still without Breanna Stewart and either are or were managing injuries to a number of rotation players, which includes Kennedy Burke (right calf), Isabelle Harrison (concussion protocol) and Nyara Sabally (right knee).

New York Liberty (21-13) | Prior Rank: 3 - After a 4-game losing streak that coincided with an injury to Breanna Stewart (right knee bone bruise), the Liberty rebounded by going 4-3. The issue for New York is that their losing skid allowed other teams to gain ground on them in the standings and now, at least one team (Atlanta Dream) has overtaken them.

While New York has been dealing with a lot of injury adversity, Atlanta has gone through similar adversity. It’s clear the Dream have been playing better basketball than the Liberty lately, which is why they will keep the No. 2 spot in this week’s rankings.

Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray led the @AtlantaDream to an 85–75 win over the Storm 💪 Howard poured in 25 PTS with 7 AST and 5 3PM, while Gray added 22 PTS, 11 REB, and 3 3PM! #WNBARivalsWeek presented by @Ally pic.twitter.com/idPq19Xcyc

The Dream were delivered some unfortunate injury news. Their point guard, Jordin Canada, will miss at least two weeks due to a right hamstring injury, but fortunately Rhyne Howard recently returned from a left knee injury and was brilliant alongside her backcourt partner, Allisha Gray, in the Dream’s win against the Seattle Storm on Wednesday.

The Dream now have a one-game lead over the Liberty. The Dream’s 7.6 Net Rating is second best in the WNBA. They also are second in Offensive Rating (107.1), only behind the Minnesota Lynx (110.0), and they have moved up to third in Defensive Rating (99.5). The only two teams with a better Defensive Rating are the Lynx (95.7) and Phoenix Mercury (99.1).

Atlanta Dream (22-12) | Prior Rank: 2 - The Atlanta Dream are 7-1 over their last eight games, which included a six-game win streak. These rankings were a little early on the Dream, who have now jumped the Liberty for second in the standings. The Dream have been trending up for a few weeks now, which is why they were last ranked at No. 2 in these power rankings, even though they were previously third in the standings.

Las Vegas Aces (21-14) | Prior Rank: 7 - It took awhile, but the Aces have finally shown up to the WNBA season. Better late than never. Winners of their last seven games after getting embarrassed by the Minnesota Lynx in a 53-point blowout on August 2, the Aces have been one of the hottest teams in the league. The Aces 7-game winning streak is the longest active win streak in the league. Since returning from the All-Star break, the Aces are 10-3, and during that time they’ve beaten the Dream, Wings twice, Sparks, Valkyries twice, Storm, Sun, Liberty and Mercury. So, they’re not just beating up on lesser teams. Part of this turnaround is due to the better play of Jewell Loyd. After a loss to the Lynx on July 25, Becky Hammon finally pulled the trigger on moving Loyd to the bench. The Aces are 9-1 since Loyd started coming off the bench. In their win over the Liberty on Wednesday, Loyd was their leading scorer. Jewell Loyd went to work in the @LVAces' win against the New York Liberty, 83-77 🙌



She produced 21 PTS while shooting 58% from the field and 56% from three point land with 5 3PM!#WNBARivalsWeek presented by @Ally pic.twitter.com/3vHjckya4t — WNBA (@WNBA) August 14, 2025 The Aces rebounding has also improved. Part of that is an intentional effort from A’ja Wilson to focus on rebounding even more than she already was, but it’s also due in part to the acquisition of NaLyssa Smith on June 30. Since acquiring Smith, the Aces rebounding numbers and rank among the league’s teams has shot up. The Aces before and after trading for NaLyssa Smith #WNBA



RPG



Before: 33.1 (11th) - Since: 35.4 (35.4/T-3rd)



ORPG



Before: 8 (11th) - Since: 10.6 (2nd)



REB%



Before: 47.5% (12th) - Since: 53.5% (2nd)



OREB%



Before: 27.2% (11th) - Since: 36.6! (1st) — christan (no i), ß (@ChristanWNBA) August 14, 2025 But of course when it comes to the Aces, everything starts and ends with A’ja Wilson. On August 10 against the Sun, she recorded the first 30-20 (32 points, 20 rebounds) game in WNBA history. Her 16 rebounds against the Liberty on Wednesday were instrumental to the Aces defeating the champs. She then followed that performance up with another 16-rebound and 30-point game against the Phoenix Mercury on Friday and with a 34-point game against the Dallas Wings on Sunday to lead the Aces to wins in both matchups. Wilson has been on a tear of late, which is why she received her 25th Western Conference Player of the Week honors. Just the M'V3 doing M'V3 things 💅



29.3 PPG

13.0 RPG

3.7 APG

1.3 SPG

53.3% FG

50.0% 3PT



For the 25th time, @_ajawilson22 is the @WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week! pic.twitter.com/yIVs1jzxeq — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) August 12, 2025 While the Aces are fifth in the standings (right behind the Mercury), they are currently leading the season series over the Mercury 2-1. Over their last 13 games since returning from the All-Star break, the Aces 3.2 Net Rating is third best in the league behind the Lynx and Dream, respectively. The Aces have actually won one more game than the Mercury, but Phoenix has one less loss, which is why the Mercury are fourth and Aces Fifth in the standings. The Aces defense still needs to improve before they can be considered a true contender, but the turnaround in their season has been clear, which is why they will jump the Mercury this week and move up three spots to No. 4 in these rankings.



Phoenix Mercury (20-13) | Prior Rank: 4 - After hitting a bit of a rough patch the Mercury have rebounded. Since returning from the All-Star break they are 5-6, but they are 4-2 in their last six games, which included a 3-game winning streak and coincided with Alyssa Thomas becoming the first player in WNBA history to record a triple-double in three consecutive games. When you break your own records enough, you create new ones. pic.twitter.com/4XHfNeuaFw — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) August 8, 2025 There are other indicators that the Mercury have been playing better basketball. They’ve gotten back to being a top defense. As noted earlier, they are second in the league in Defensive Rating at 99.1. They have an overall Net Rating of 4.1 which is 4th in the WNBA. They’re also 4th in the standings and are only a half game behind the Liberty (No. 3), but both teams have the same number of losses on the season. Despite the improvement, the Mercury will drop one spot to No. 5 this week. On August 10, they played the Atlanta Dream and had a chance to overtake them in the standings because at the time the two teams had the same record. But the Mercury lost that game and even worse, since they will not play the Dream again this season, they will end the season without beating Atlanta this year. They also lost to the Aces on Friday, and now the Aces are right on their heels in the standings. The Mercury have 11 games left to play in the regular season. They will need some more signature wins to show that they belong in the contender tier. The Aces have played better basketball than them since returning from the All-Star break and currently lead the season series 2-1. As a result, the Mercury fall to No. 5 in this week’s power rankings.

