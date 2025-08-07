2025 WNBA Power Rankings (Week 10): Lynx Lead, Liberty linger; Dream, Fever, Sparks are hot

It’s been a little over two weeks since the second half of the WNBA season resumed. With just five weeks remaining in the 2025 regular season, one thing that hasn’t changed is the Minnesota Lynx keep on winning. There is, however, some shuffling occurring among some of the other top teams in the league.

The Atlanta Dream are down key players, but seem to be playing some of their best basketball of the season, while the Phoenix Mercury appeared to be in retrograde for a brief period. The Indiana Fever are streaking their way up the standings and these rankings and Los Angeles has found its spark. Plus, the New York Liberty were on a losing skid, but they’ve brought in reinforcements to help steady the ship.

Like the All-Star break, these power rankings also took a break, but it’s time for an update.

These rankings reflect where each WNBA team stands after week 10 of the 2025 season. Teams are ranked 1-13 and are grouped by tiers.

Past Rankings: Preseason, Week 1, Week 2, Week 3, Week 4, Week 5, Week 6, Week 7, Week 8, Week 9

Emma Meesseman finds an open Sabrina Ionescu for 2⃣ Sabrina is up to 22 PTS, 6 REB & 2 AST! NYL-CON | Free on the WNBA App, courtesy of @CarMax pic.twitter.com/ipDcxMuUKs

Sabrina Ionescu was UNSTOPPABLE in the @nyliberty 's win over CON 87-78! ✅ Recorded her first double-double of the season ✅ Tallied her 5th 30+ PT game of the season ✅ Scored a season high in points and rebounds at 36 & 11 #WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/NKD8l82Mht

Natalie Esquire and Ros Gold-Onwude unpack Emma Meesseman's immediate impact for the Liberty and Sabrina Ionescu's progression after New York snapped a four-game four game losing streak against the Sun.

Sandy Brondello says that Breanna Stewart has a right knee bone bruise and there is no timetable for her return pic.twitter.com/7Uko8RgYCV

In addition to beating the Lynx, the Dream have also beaten the Phoenix Mercury twice over that span. The Dream’s 107. 2 Offensive Rating is second best in the league and their overall Net Rating of 6.5 is third best. Their recent play combined with the Liberty’s 4-game skid, even if New York has won its last two games, has earned the Dream the No. 2 spot in these rankings.

What’s most impressive about the run that Atlanta has been on is that they were on the road for most of it and down key players. In that 8-game span, five of the eight games were road games. Rhyne Howard has been out since before the All-Star break with a left knee injury, but in their last three games, in addition to Howard, the Dream were without Jordin Canada (illness) for one of those games and Brittney Griner (neck) in their last two games.

Brittney Griner came through with an efficient performance to help the @AtlantaDream snap the Lynx’s home win streak 🗣️ 22 PTS 4 REB 3 AST 61.5 FG% #WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/AqUPQy7F5r

Atlanta Dream (18-11) | Prior Rank: 5 - The Atlanta Dream are one of the hottest teams in the league right now. They’re 6-2 over their last eight games and their most impressive win during that stretch came by handing the Lynx their first home loss of the season.

There’s no need for the Lynx to rush Collier back. They have a 5.5 game lead over the Liberty who are second to them in the standings. With this kind of lead over the rest of the field, the Lynx can absorb some some losses if necessary to enable Collier to make a full recovery. It’s also why they reclaim the No. 1 spot in these power rankings.

Fourth quarter takeover in her Lynx debut 🔁 DiJonai Carrington dropped 10 of her 13 points in the 4Q, making an instant impact in her first game with Minnesota. STATS: 13 PTS | 4 REB | 2 AST | 2 STL #WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/T986MwhmL0

The good news is that the Lynx only play four games during the two-week window and they have experience playing (and winning) without Collier, which was on full display in DiJonai Carrington’s first game with the team and their first without Collier since she sprained her right ankle. The Lynx bested a Seattle Storm team desperate for a win in a thriller.

BREAKING: Napheesa Collier will be sidelined for at least two weeks with a right ankle sprain, sources tell ESPN. Imaging revealed she avoided major injury when she went down against the Aces on Sunday. She’ll be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Now, there is some cause for concern because Napheesa Collier injured her right ankle in the third quarter of their game on Saturday against Las Vegas. It was reported that Collier will miss at least two weeks due to the sprain and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Natalie Esquire and Ros Gold-Onwude discuss the impact of Dallas Wing's DiJonai Carrington getting traded to the Lynx and why this is a strong growth opportunity, as well as Napheesa Collier's injury status.

The Lynx also boast the best Offensive (110.1) and Defensive (95.4) Ratings in the league and on Sunday acquired defensive specialist , DiJonai Carrington, from the Dallas Wings to help bolster that defense.

Statement. Made. 💥 McBride, Shepard, and Collier delivered a dominant performance as the Lynx secured the largest road win the W has ever seen! Kayla McBride: 24 PTS, 8 3PM, 5 AST, 3 STL Jessica Shepard: 18 PTS, 14 REB Napheesa Collier: 18 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 2, 3PM… pic.twitter.com/vzHJ293Jf2

Their prowess was on full display on Saturday when they bested the Las Vegas Aces in a lopsided 111-58 victory, which is the largest road win in WNBA history.

Minnesota Lynx (25-5) | Prior Rank: 2 - The Minnesota Lynx are back on top where they belong and in hindsight should’ve never left, even if their brief fall was only one spot. They’ve played 30 games this season and have only lost five games. Their Net Rating of 14.7 is best in the league and tops the next best team, the New York Liberty at 7.4, by more than seven points.

Phoenix Mercury (18-11) | Prior Rank: 1 - The Mercury have cooled off and were in a bit of a downward spiral. While they have won their last two games, which were against the the Chicago Sky, a bottom three team in the standings, and the Connecticut Sun, the team with the worst record in the WNBA, the Mercury are 3-5 in their last eight games. In those eight games, their three wins have come against sub. 500 teams, the other being the Washington Mystics (13-16). They’ve lost to the Lynx, Dream twice, Liberty and Fever. All are teams with winning records. It’s unclear what was at the cause of the Mercury’s recent struggles, but ironically, it appears that getting healthier did cause some setback. The issue could be something as simple as growing pains due to reintegrating players into the lineup, but winning their last two games is a positive sign and step in the right direction. The Mercury are still No. 4 in the standings, tied with Atlanta for the third best record in the league and are only a game behind the Liberty at No. 2. For now, until the Mercury get back to beating teams with winning records, they do fall to No. 4 and drop a tier in these rankings.



Indiana Fever (17-13) | Prior Rank: 6 - The Fever move up a spot (and a tier) to No. 5 this week and rightfully so. They were on a 5-game winning streak, which was the longest active win streak in the league, before the Sparks snapped it on Tuesday. During the win streak, the Fever beat a good mix of teams consisting of the Las Vegas Aces, Chicago Sky, Phoenix Mercury, Dallas Wings and Seattle Storm. Also, the Sky, Wings and Storm wins were on the road. The biggest thing is, they are doing this without Caitlin Clark. The Fever are not better without Clark, but learning how to win games without her will only bode well for them if and when she returns this season and increases their chances for a deep postseason run. Clark's return would make Fever spicy in playoffs Natalie Esquire and Ros Gold-Onwude weigh in on the Indiana Fever's victory over the Chicago Sky, analyzing whether the Fever can make a deep playoff push if Caitlin Clark returns from her groin injury. All-Stars, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell, are doing a terrific job leading the Fever during Clark’s absence. In fact, Aliyah Boston received Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors for her recent play. your @WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week, Aliyah Boston 🤩@aa_boston recorded three straight double-doubles in our three wins during the week of July 28-August 3 🔥



more info: https://t.co/QpYJr4kxTM pic.twitter.com/MYn04nEjyL — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) August 5, 2025 The Fever are also getting contributions across the board. It seems like every game a different player is stepping up. Whether it’s timely threes from Sophie Cunningham, the defensive pressure of Lexie Hull or Natasha Howard’s consistent paint presence, it’s been a full team effort. One of the biggest surprise contributors to the Fever is Aari McDonald. Initially brought in as a hardship contract due to so many Fever injuries, her impact was instant. She would eventually join the team permanently after the team and DeWanna Bonner decided to part ways. She’s been excellent running the point in Caitlin’s absence. Her defense has been tenacious, and she was key in so many of the Fever’s wins during their winning streak. New career-high for Aari McDonald 😤



27 PTS | 4 AST | 2 STL | 3 triples



Aggressive from start to finish in the Fever’s 107–101 W over the Mercury!#WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/mEKZR6egM9 — WNBA (@WNBA) July 31, 2025 The Fever being 9-8 without Caitlin Clark (10-8 including the Commissioner’s Cup) likely was not on anyone’s bingo card. Four games above .500 and winners in five of their last six games, which included a 5-game winning streak, warrants moving to fifth in these rankings, but more importantly, being viewed again as a team with the potential to contend should Caitlin Clark return this season.

