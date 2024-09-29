Breanna Stewart reminds Aces she’s still a force, drops 34 in Liberty Game 1 win

After winning last year’s WNBA title over New York, the Las Vegas Aces mocked the Liberty’s Breanna Stewart from their championship parade stage, frustrated that Stewart was voted MVP a season ago over their star, A’Ja Wilson.

Poke one of the all-time greats at your own risk.

Stewart was the best player on the court by far Sunday, dropping 34 points on 12-of-19 shooting with five rebounds against the Aces, sparking the Liberty to an 83-73 Game 1 win at home in their semi-finals series opener.

New York leads the best-of-five series 1-0, with Game 2 on Tuesday in Brooklyn.

“Unfortunately, I had a lot of time to reflect on last year’s postseason...” Stewart said postgame. “How can I handle things collectively better?... Last time wasn’t my most proudest, but I’m going to continue to be better now.”

Stewart showed off her positionless play in this game, something few if any other WNBA stars can match. Usually a big who plays the 4/5, Stewart played this game in more of a point-forward role out top initiating the offense and draining 3s. The Aces did not have an answer.

It wasn’t all Stewart. Sabrina Ionescu scored 21, including three 3-pointers that helped change the game.

Sabrina Ionescu DROPS a DEEP logo three, igniting the arena 🚀



NYL takes the 13-point lead. LVA calls timeout.



— WNBA (@WNBA) September 29, 2024

Jonquel Jones matched up well with the Aces Wilson inside, scoring 13 points with a dozen rebounds. With Stewart out more on the perimeter, the Liberty were able to isolate Jones in spots she wants the ball and it showed.

Kelsey Plum, who was a real problem for the Liberty in last season’s Finals, scored 22 to lead Las Vegas. Wilson added 19 points with six rebounds and five assists, while Jackie Young scored 17.

This felt like a playoff game in New York with Spike Lee curtsied — and jawing at Plum at points — and Tracy Morgan in the building.

New York came out pressuring the ball out high, attempting to slow Aces pace, not letting them get into their offense.

The Aces handled the pressure and shot 47.1% in the first quarter, but the Liberty offense was on fire behind 11 first-quarter points from Stewart, it shot 68.8% and went on an 8-0 run at one point to take an 11-point lead. Las Vegas chipped away at that lead, but it was still 28-21 after one quarter and New York seemed in control.

Las Vegas answered the defensive pressure in the second quarter, went on a 7-0 run of its own to make it a two-point game at one point. Stewart ended that run with an and-1 of her own and New York responded with an 8-0 run of its own, pushing the lead back out to as many as 12. That lead was 48-38 at the half, and the wildest stat of the first 20 minutes was that the Aces were -17 with their MVP Wilson on the court.

Early in third, New York stretched its lead out to 18, but Las Vegas responded like a champion with an 12-0 run— fueled by Liberty turnovers — to make it a game again. But the Liberty responded — and that would be the theme of the game. Every time the Aces made a push, the Liberty pushed back harder. New York’s improved depth this season showed.

The pressure falls to the defending champions now — go down 0-2 to this Liberty team on Tuesday in a best-of-five series and that will be too big a mountain to climb. Las Vegas needs to respond like champions and win.

Breanna Stewart will be ready for them.

