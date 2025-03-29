 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at New York Yankees
Aaron Judge homers three times, Yankees go deep on first three pitches vs. Brewers
NHL: NHL Draft
Blackhawks agree to contracts with prospects Oliver Moore and Sam Rinzel
GOLF: MAR 28 PGA Texas Children's Houston Open
Texas Children’s Houston Open 2025: Third-round tee times and groupings

Top Clips

nbc_rugby_franacevscotland_250329.jpg
Six Nations highlights: France 38, Scotland 15
nbc_cyc_voltastage6hl_250328.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Volta a Catalunya, Stage 6
nbc_cyc_quinnsimmonsintv_250329.jpg
Simmons reflects on ‘strange’ Stage 6 Volta win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at New York Yankees
Aaron Judge homers three times, Yankees go deep on first three pitches vs. Brewers
NHL: NHL Draft
Blackhawks agree to contracts with prospects Oliver Moore and Sam Rinzel
GOLF: MAR 28 PGA Texas Children's Houston Open
Texas Children’s Houston Open 2025: Third-round tee times and groupings

Top Clips

nbc_rugby_franacevscotland_250329.jpg
Six Nations highlights: France 38, Scotland 15
nbc_cyc_voltastage6hl_250328.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Volta a Catalunya, Stage 6
nbc_cyc_quinnsimmonsintv_250329.jpg
Simmons reflects on ‘strange’ Stage 6 Volta win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Syracuse native Breanna Stewart re-signs with New York Liberty

  
Published March 29, 2025 03:32 PM

NEW YORK — Breanna Stewart re-signed with the New York Liberty on Saturday, the team announced.

The move wasn’t a surprise after she helped lead the franchise to its first WNBA championship last year. Stewart has won three league titles, the first two coming with Seattle. She earned WNBA MVP honors twice and was Finals MVP twice.

“Bringing Stewie back to the Liberty was our top priority this offseason,” New York GM Jonathan Kolb said. “Her impact on and off the court is immeasurable — she’s not only one of the best and most accomplished players in the world, but a leader whose relentless drive is foundational to the standard we continue to build upon in New York.”

Stewart has averaged 21.8 points and 8.9 rebounds in her two seasons in New York. She also had 3.7 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks.

The 30-year-old Stewart came to the Liberty in 2023 to be closer to her home in Syracuse, New York. She played the first seven years of her career in Seattle after she was drafted first by the Storm in 2016.

Stewart had arthroscopic surgery on her right meniscus earlier this month and is expected to be fully recovered by the start of training camp next month. She spent the offseason playing at Unrivaled — the 3-on-3 league that she co-founded with Napheesa Collier. Stewart averaged 19.1 points, 11.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists, but her team missed the playoffs.

The Liberty have their entire starting five back from last season’s title run, which saw New York beat Minnesota in a decisive fifth game. The team also added guard Natasha Cloud in a trade.