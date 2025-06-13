How to watch Dallas Wings vs Las Vegas Aces: TV/stream info, preview, tip off time

The Dallas Wings travel to Las Vegas to take on the Las Vegas Aces tonight at 10 PM ET at the Michelob Ultra Arena.

This is the first official matchup between the pair this season. During a May 2 preseason game, the Aces came out on top 112-78. The last time the two teams faced off during the 2024 season was back in September, when the Aces also won 98-84.

Paige Bueckers is back, but Wings still struggling

Sitting dead last in the Western Conference, the Wings (1-10) are coming off a six-game losing streak, their worst start to the season since 2012. The Wings’ last win came during a 109-87 game against the Connecticut Sun on May 27.

On Wednesday night, they fell 93-80 to the Phoenix Mercury, despite the eagerly awaited return of Paige Bueckers, who missed four games due to the WNBA concussion protocol/illness.

Bueckers put up a historic performance, scoring a career-high 35 points in her return (22 in the first quarter) and became the fourth Wings rookie to reach 30-plus points in a single game. Bueckers now joins Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark as the only two rookies in WNBA history to record a game with 35 points and five 3-pointers made.

She also became the third player in WNBA history to record a 35-point game within their first 10 games, joining Ace’s A’ja Wilson & former Chicago Sky player, Chennedy Carter.

However, the Wings are still struggling on both ends of the court, going 5-of-19 from the 3 vs the Mercury. Besides Bueckers, the rest of the Wings went 16 of 48 (33%) from the field.

A’ja Wilson doubtful for Aces, who look to end losing streak

Fourth in the Western Conference, the Aces (4-4) are also fresh off a loss on Wednesday night, falling 97-89 to the Los Angeles Sparks for their first game in a three-game home stand. They’re on a two-game losing streak, also falling 95-68 to the Golden State Valkyries on Saturday.

Against the Sparks, Aces fought back from a 20-point deficit, with Chelsea Gray putting up a season-high 28 points and Jackie Young tied her career-high of 34 points, but it wasn’t enough to secure the win.

Aces star A’Ja Wilson left the game with a head injury during the third quarter and her status is doubtful for the matchup tonight. Before she left the court, Wilson went 9 of 10 at the free-throw line to finish with 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists in 28 minutes.

How to watch Dallas Wings vs Las Vegas Aces

When: Friday, June 13

Where: Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Time: 10 PM ET

Watch on: ION

How can I watch WNBA games?

Over 175 regular season WNBA games will be available across the following networks and streaming platforms: ABC, ESPN, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ION, NBA TV, Prime Video, WNBA League Pass. Click here for the full 2025 WNBA Season Schedule.

2025 WNBA Season Key Dates: