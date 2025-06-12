How to watch New York Liberty vs Indiana Fever: TV/stream info, preview, tip off time

The undefeated New York Liberty — the reigning WNBA champions — face off against the Indiana Fever in a Commissioner’s Cup matchup this Saturday, June 14, at 3:00 PM ET. New York won its last contest against the Fever, 90-88, on May 24.

The New York Liberty improved to 9-0 — its best start in franchise history — after defeating the Chicago Sky 85-66 on Tuesday at home. Sabrina Ionescu finished with 23 points, 7 assists, and 4 steals in the win, while Breanna Stewart added 18 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Kennedy Burke became just the fifth player in WNBA history to shoot 100% from three-point range on more than three attempts in back-to-back games. She finished with 15 points, three of which were three-pointers. Burke is in her second season with the Liberty.

“I had a great conversation with Kennedy in the offseason about what her role would look like, and this is exactly what I imagined. We have confidence in her,” said Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello. “She’s looking good, feeling good, and knowing that her players trust her out there.”

The Indiana Fever fell 77-58 to the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday night on the road. Natasha Howard finished with a team-high 15 points and 10 rebounds in the loss.

It was the team’s fifth straight game without Caitlin Clark, who is out with a left quadriceps strain. Her last appearance was on May 24 against the Liberty. However, the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year could return soon.

“We’re ready to start ramping back up … It’s completely different when you’re just doing one-on-one workouts than when you’re out there in five-on-five, getting up and down the floor and moving laterally,” said Indiana head coach Stephanie White. "[Clark’s] been allowed to do some practicing, not everything. We’re going to be smart and we’re going to be cautious and we’re going to play the long game and work her back in, very intentionally.”

How to watch NY Liberty vs Indiana Fever:

When : Saturday, June 14

: Saturday, June 14 Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: ESPN+

How can I watch WNBA games?

Over 175 regular season WNBA games will be available across the following networks and streaming platforms: ABC, ESPN, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ION, NBA TV, Prime Video, WNBA League Pass.

Click here for the full 2025 WNBA Season Schedule.

2025 WNBA Season Key Dates:

June 1-17: Commissioner’s Cup Tournament

July 1: Commissioner’s Cup Championship

July 17-21: WNBA All-Star Break

July 19: WNBA All-Star Game

September 11: Regular Season Ends

September 14: Playoffs Begin

October 17: Last Possible Finals Date

