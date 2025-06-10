 Skip navigation
Caitlin Clark will miss 5th game with quad strain but could soon start ‘ramping back up’

  
Published June 10, 2025 10:59 AM

INDIANAPOLIS — Caitlin Clark will sit out a fifth consecutive game with a quadriceps strain when Indiana visits Atlanta on Tuesday, shifting the focus to whether the Fever star will return against the WNBA champion New York Liberty.

Indiana coach Stephanie White stopped short Monday of saying Clark had been cleared for basketball activities, saying the club was ready for the reigning Rookie of the Year to start “ramping back up.”

The Fever initially said Clark would miss at least two weeks, and it has been 16 days since Clark was injured in a 90-88 loss to the Liberty. She finished the game, saying later adrenaline likely allowed her to play with the strain.

Clark told reporters last week she was targeting a Tuesday return, but said she wouldn’t rush it. White reiterated the patience part Monday. The rematch with the Liberty isn’t until Saturday at home, which should give Clark some decent practice time.

“We’re going to be smart, and we’re going to be cautious and we’re going to play the long game and work her back in very intentionally,” White said.

Clark is averaging 19 points, 9.3 assists and six rebounds in four games this season. This is the first time in her college or pro career that she’s missed games. She averaged 19.2 points and a WNBA-leading 8.4 assists as a rookie.

The Fever are also without guard Sophie Cunningham, who has been limited to four games by ankle injury. White ruled out Cunningham against the Dream.