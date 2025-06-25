 Skip navigation
Arike Ogunbowale scores 21, Bueckers hits double figures in 12th straight game as Wings top Dream

  
Published June 24, 2025 11:40 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas — Arike Ogunbowale scored 21 points, Paige Bueckers scored in double figures for the 12th straight game and the Dallas Wings topped the Atlanta Dream 68-55 on Tuesday night.

Bueckers scored 12 points and has reached double figures in all 12 games she has played. Aziaha James added 11 points and Li Yueru had 10 with a career-high 15 rebounds for the Wings (4-12), who have won three of their last four games.

Ryne Howard had 23 points and surpassed 2,000 for her career for Atlanta (10-5), which had won 9 of its last 11 games. Alisha Gray added 13 points and Brionna Jones 12.

The Dallas reserves outscored the Atlanta bench 21-5. The Dream went 0 for 11 from 3-point range in the first quarter and finished 7 of 34 (21%), while shooting 23% overall.

Dallas closed with an 11-0 run and Atlanta shot 3 of 20 to fall behind 19-10 after one quarter. The second quarter belonged to the Dream and they used three 3-pointers to cut the deficit to 31-29.

Atlanta was within 31-30 in the first minute of the second half but, aided by a technical foul on Gray, the Wings scored the next nine points, leading 40-30 on a Bueckers’ jumper. Dallas led 50-40 after three quarters.

The Dream never got closer than eight points in the fourth quarter.