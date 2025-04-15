The Fever selected Yvonne Ejim with the No. 33 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

Ejim was dominant during her final two seasons at Gonzaga, winning WCC Player and Defensive Player of the Year honors. In 35 games as a fifth-year senior, she averaged 20.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks while shooting 53.1 percent from the field and 78.4 percent from the foul line. The 6-foot-1 Ejim, who represented Canada in last summer’s Olympics in Paris, left Gonzaga as one of the most accomplished players in program history. Unfortunately, making the Fever roster will be challenging, as frontcourt veterans DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard and Brianna Turner are already in the fold.