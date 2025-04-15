 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Steele1_USA.jpg
2025 Fantasy Baseball Injury Tracker: CJ Abrams sidelined, Justin Steele out for the season
SX 2025 Rd 13 Philadelphia Lincoln Field Haiden Deegan congratulates Cole Davies.jpg
Supercross 2025 results: 250 highlights, finishing order, reaction at Philadelphia, Cole Davies wins again
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: NLCS-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets
A healthy David Peterson looks to cement himself in the Mets rotation

Top Clips

nbc_sx_title24_3rdplace_250414.JPG
Debating value of Supercross third-place finishes
nbc_sx_title24_coop_250414.JPG
Webb looks to challenge Sexton after Philadelphia
nbc_sx_title24_villopoto_250414.jpg
Villopoto recounts qualifying for regional at Pala

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Steele1_USA.jpg
2025 Fantasy Baseball Injury Tracker: CJ Abrams sidelined, Justin Steele out for the season
SX 2025 Rd 13 Philadelphia Lincoln Field Haiden Deegan congratulates Cole Davies.jpg
Supercross 2025 results: 250 highlights, finishing order, reaction at Philadelphia, Cole Davies wins again
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: NLCS-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets
A healthy David Peterson looks to cement himself in the Mets rotation

Top Clips

nbc_sx_title24_3rdplace_250414.JPG
Debating value of Supercross third-place finishes
nbc_sx_title24_coop_250414.JPG
Webb looks to challenge Sexton after Philadelphia
nbc_sx_title24_villopoto_250414.jpg
Villopoto recounts qualifying for regional at Pala

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
WNBAIndiana FeverYvonne Ejim

Yvonne
Ejim

WNBA: Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky
Caitlin Clark, Fever vs. Angel Reese, Sky will tip off new WNBA Rivals Week in August
Other games will include two between New York and Minnesota in a WNBA Finals rematch; a matchup of projected No. 1 draft pick Paige Bueckers and Dallas against Clark’s Fever; and Atlanta’s Brittney Griner facing her old Phoenix squad.

Latest Player News

  • Yvonne Ejim
    IND F
    Personalize your Rotoworld feed by favoriting players
    The Fever selected Yvonne Ejim with the No. 33 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.
    Ejim was dominant during her final two seasons at Gonzaga, winning WCC Player and Defensive Player of the Year honors. In 35 games as a fifth-year senior, she averaged 20.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks while shooting 53.1 percent from the field and 78.4 percent from the foul line. The 6-foot-1 Ejim, who represented Canada in last summer’s Olympics in Paris, left Gonzaga as one of the most accomplished players in program history. Unfortunately, making the Fever roster will be challenging, as frontcourt veterans DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard and Brianna Turner are already in the fold.