Bueckers, Fudd carry No. 2 UConn women to title in Bahamas with 73-60 win over No. 18 Ole Miss

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — Paige Bueckers scored 29 points, Azzi Fudd added 18 and No. 2 UConn defeated No. 18 Mississippi 73-60 in the final of the Baha Mar Women’s Championship on Wednesday night.

Bueckers had 15 points and Fudd 12 on combined 11-of-14 shooting in the second half as the Huskies regained control after almost blowing a 21-point lead in the third quarter.

Sarah Strong added 10 points for the Huskies (7-0).

Bueckers scored seven points in a 15-1 run that had the Huskies up 17-3 as the Rebels started the game 1-for-13 from the field. It was 37-18 at the half.

The Rebels made a run early in the third quarter, reeling off 15 points to close the gap to 41-38 but Fudd answered with a 3-pointer and a jumper and a buzzer-beater by Bueckers had the Huskies up 52-46 going into the fourth quarter.

KK Deans had 17 points to lead the Rebels (4-2). Kennedy Todd-Williams added 13 points, Starr Jacobs had 11 and Madison Scott 10.

Takeaways

UConn had eight turnovers in the third quarter when the Rebels were scrambling to get back in the game but once the Huskies righted the ship they hit eight-straight shots.

Ole Miss has to be encouraged by the third-quarter rally to make it a game after such a miserable first half.

Key moment

The Huskies were reeling as an 18-point lead was cut to three in less than 3 minutes but Fudd stopped the Rebel run with a 3 and a jumper and UConn regained control.

Key stats

UConn shot 51.6% (16 of 31) in the first half and Ole Miss shot 15.6% (5 of 32). Ole Miss improved to 47% in the second half but UConn shot 68%.

Up next

Ole Miss is home against Alabama State on Saturday. UConn heads home to play Holy Cross on Tuesday.