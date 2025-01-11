McDaniel, Sellers pace No. 8 Maryland past Wisconsin 83-68

MADISON, Wis. — Bri McDaniel and Shyanne Sellers each had 21 points as eighth-ranked Maryland bounced back from its first loss with an 83-68 victory over Wisconsin on Saturday.

Kaylene Smikle added 18 points and Christina Dalce 15 for the Terps, who lost 79-74 at home to No. 4 USC on Wednesday.

Sarah Williams had 24 points and Lily Krahn 16 for Wisconsin (10-7, 1-5 Big Ten), which is 0-14 all-time against the Terps.

Williams’ layin to open the fourth quarter tued the game at 62, but Maryland answered with a 17-2 run, pushing the lead to 79-64 on Smikle’s putback with 3:26 left.

The Terps forced six turnovers during the decisive stretch and the Badgers hit just one of seven shots. Maryland made 8 of 13 shots in the fourth quarter.

Maryland erased a 53-49 deficit with a nine-point run, going in front 58-53 on Sellers driving layup with just over three minutes left in the third quarter.

Tess Myers hit a 3-pointer and Williams added a layin to bring the Badgers even at 60-all. Christina Dalce’s short jumper put the Terps up 62-60 entering the final period.

Takeaways

Maryland: After being outrebounded in the loss to USC, the Terps were relentless inside. They pounded the Badgers on the boards, 40-21 and had a 54-20 advantage in points in the paint.

Wisconsin: The Badgers stayed close through three quarters from the 3-point line, but was 0-5 beyond the arc in the fourth quarter.

Key moment

Williams hit one of two free throws to put Wisconsin up 53-49, but the Badgers missed their next seven shots as the Terps rallied for a 58-53 lead.

Key stat

The Terps forced 16 turnovers which they converted into 22 points.

Up next

Maryland returns home to face Minnesota on Tuesday. Wisconsin hosts No. 10 Ohio State on Thursday.