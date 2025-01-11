 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Nebraska at Purdue
No. 20 Purdue beats Nebraska 104-68 to extend winning streak to 5 games
psu_oregon.jpg
Jackson Shelstad leads No. 15 Oregon over Penn State 82-81
MSU_northwestern.jpg
No. 16 Michigan State stretches winning streak to 9 games with a 78-68 victory over Northwestern

Top Clips

nbc_moto_dk25s7intvs_250112.jpg
Competitors recap chaotic Dakar Rally Stage 7
nbc_nfl_allenpresser_250112.jpg
Allen: Not doing anything ‘drastically different’
indianaiowa.jpg
Highlights: IU survives late rally to upset Iowa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Nebraska at Purdue
No. 20 Purdue beats Nebraska 104-68 to extend winning streak to 5 games
psu_oregon.jpg
Jackson Shelstad leads No. 15 Oregon over Penn State 82-81
MSU_northwestern.jpg
No. 16 Michigan State stretches winning streak to 9 games with a 78-68 victory over Northwestern

Top Clips

nbc_moto_dk25s7intvs_250112.jpg
Competitors recap chaotic Dakar Rally Stage 7
nbc_nfl_allenpresser_250112.jpg
Allen: Not doing anything ‘drastically different’
indianaiowa.jpg
Highlights: IU survives late rally to upset Iowa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

McDaniel, Sellers pace No. 8 Maryland past Wisconsin 83-68

  
Published January 11, 2025 06:51 PM
NCAA Womens Basketball: Maryland at Syracuse

Nov 13, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Bri McDaniel (24) reacts to a play against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

MADISON, Wis. — Bri McDaniel and Shyanne Sellers each had 21 points as eighth-ranked Maryland bounced back from its first loss with an 83-68 victory over Wisconsin on Saturday.

Kaylene Smikle added 18 points and Christina Dalce 15 for the Terps, who lost 79-74 at home to No. 4 USC on Wednesday.

Sarah Williams had 24 points and Lily Krahn 16 for Wisconsin (10-7, 1-5 Big Ten), which is 0-14 all-time against the Terps.

Williams’ layin to open the fourth quarter tued the game at 62, but Maryland answered with a 17-2 run, pushing the lead to 79-64 on Smikle’s putback with 3:26 left.

The Terps forced six turnovers during the decisive stretch and the Badgers hit just one of seven shots. Maryland made 8 of 13 shots in the fourth quarter.

Maryland erased a 53-49 deficit with a nine-point run, going in front 58-53 on Sellers driving layup with just over three minutes left in the third quarter.

Tess Myers hit a 3-pointer and Williams added a layin to bring the Badgers even at 60-all. Christina Dalce’s short jumper put the Terps up 62-60 entering the final period.

Takeaways

Maryland: After being outrebounded in the loss to USC, the Terps were relentless inside. They pounded the Badgers on the boards, 40-21 and had a 54-20 advantage in points in the paint.

Wisconsin: The Badgers stayed close through three quarters from the 3-point line, but was 0-5 beyond the arc in the fourth quarter.

Key moment

Williams hit one of two free throws to put Wisconsin up 53-49, but the Badgers missed their next seven shots as the Terps rallied for a 58-53 lead.

Key stat

The Terps forced 16 turnovers which they converted into 22 points.

Up next

Maryland returns home to face Minnesota on Tuesday. Wisconsin hosts No. 10 Ohio State on Thursday.