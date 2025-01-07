 Skip navigation
Sony Open In Hawaii 2025 - Previews
Race to keep cards — with fewer at stake — begins at Sony Open
Thumbnail
2025 Masters Tournament: Full-field and how players qualified
SX 2024 Rd 01 Anaheim 1 Jett Lawrence jumps in front of finish line.JPG
2025 Supercross Round 1, Anaheim 1 by the numbers: Jett Lawrence aims to double down
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bim_commandersvbucs_250108.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: Commanders-Bucs in Wild Card
nbc_golf_gc_murphyparentsintv_250108__428177.jpg
Murray's parents still feel his spirit
nbc_moto_dakar_interviews_250108.jpg
Leaverton has good day in Stage 4 of Dakar Rally

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
No. 13 Georgia Tech biggest surprise of the 5 unbeaten teams left in Division I women’s basketball

  
Published January 7, 2025 12:41 PM
Nell Fortner

Oct 9, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Georgia Tech head coach Nell Fortner during ACC Media Days at The Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Jim Dedmon/Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Georgia Tech coach Nell Fortner is taking it one game at a time with her No. 13 Yellow Jackets, not looking too far ahead.

The team is one of the five unbeatens left in Division I women’s basketball, joining No. 1 UCLA, No. 6 LSU, No. 8 Maryland and No. 9 Ohio State. The Yellow Jackets might be the biggest surprise

The Yellow Jackets were coming off a 17-16 season and built the non-conference schedule with a lot of home games early on to build up confidence. So far it’s worked as they are 15-0.

“It’s interesting how are schedule played out from the very beginning,” Fortner said in a phone interview. “It gave us a good opportunity to continue to play tougher competition as we went along and not come out of the gates and face super hard competition and lose confidence.”

Fortner saw growth in the team when it came away from a Thanksgiving tournament in Hawaii over South Dakota State and Oregon, holding both schools under 60 points.

“We played different styles of defense against those teams and it helped us in finding ourselves defensively,” she said.

Fortner has always prided herself as a defensive-minded coach first. Georgia Tech is giving up just 56.9 points a game this season.

“Really built ourselves that we’re going to defend,” she said. “Stand on our defense. We had opportunity with our schedule to do that.”

The offense has come around lately as the team scored over 100 points in a game for the first time in nine years in a 100-61 victory over Pitt just before the new year. It was the first 100-point effort against an ACC team since 2008.

“We work hard on defense, it’s been our calling card,” Fortner said. “I think. we just really hunker down defensively. We got some speed to push the ball and go have some fun on offense now.”

Next up for the Yellow Jackets, who entered the rankings for the first time this season five weeks ago, is a home game against Virginia Tech. Georgia Tech faces No. 3 Notre Dame on Jan. 16.

NET ratings

The NCAA’s weekly NET rankings — one of the tools the selection committee uses to determine the NCAA Tournament bracket — has South Carolina at No. 1 and Texas second.

Streaking Bruins

UCLA has won its first 15 games and can match the longest streak to start a season when the Bruins visit Purdue. They were 16-0 to begin the 2019-20 season.