Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race

Top Clips

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Nick Kyrgios loses to Wu Yibing on Stuttgart comeback from knee surgery

  
Published June 13, 2023 08:32 PM
Citi Open - Day 8

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 06: Nick Kyrgios of Australia returns a shot to Mikael Ymer of Sweden in the Men’s Semifinal during Day 8 of the Citi Open at Rock Creek Tennis Center on August 6, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Getty Images

STUTTGART, Germany - Nick Kyrgios lost on his comeback from knee surgery 7-5, 6-3 to Chinese player Wu Yibing in the first round of the Stuttgart Open.

The 2022 Wimbledon finalist looked far from his best in his first match of the year. Kyrgios, a two-time semifinalist in Stuttgart, was playing for the first time since October in Tokyo. The 28-year-old Australian had a knee operation in January.

Wu, who was playing his first professional match on grass, next faces Marton Fucsovics, who rallied to beat Denis Shapovalov 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Fifth-seeded American Tommy Paul defeated Benjamin Bonzi 6-3, 6-4.

Also, French player Gregoire Barrere defeated home favorite Oscar Otte 6-4, 6-3 and Australia’s Christopher O’Connell eased past another German, Daniel Altmaier, 6-3, 6-1.

Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff defeated Zhang Zhizhen 6-1, 6-4, and Russia’s Aslan Karatsev outlasted Corentin Moutet 7-6 (0), 6-7 (8), 7-5.

Defending champion Matteo Berrettini was knocked out by Italian compatriot Lorenzo Sonego on Monday.