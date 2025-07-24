 Skip navigation
CYCLING-TDF-2025-STAGE 18
Tadej Pogačar withstands Jonas Vingegaard’s attacks to keep Tour de France yellow jersey
Venus Williams
Venus Williams says she is engaged to Andrea Preti after her first singles win in 16 months
Venus Williams
Venus Williams, 45, gets a wild-card entry for the Cincinnati Open after win in Washington

Top Clips

nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterviewv2_250724.jpg
Evaluating Jets options if Fields is out long-term
nbc_dps_micahparsons_250724.jpg
Analyzing Parsons, Hendrickson contract disputes
nbc_roto_wnbachampion_250724.jpg
Liberty and Lynx best value for WNBA Futures

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Stefanos Tsitsipas parts ways with coach Goran Ivanisevic after brief stint

  
Published July 24, 2025 11:54 AM
Stefanos Tsitsipas

Jun 30, 2025; Wimbledon, UNITED KINGDOM; Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during his match against Valentin Royer of France on day one at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Susan Mullane/Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

ATHENS — Stefanos Tsitsipas has parted ways with coach Goran Ivanisevic after a brief stint together, the former third-ranked player said.

“Working with Goran Ivanisevic was brief but an intense experience and a truly valuable chapter in my journey,” the Greek star Tsitsipas wrote in a statement posted on Instagram. “I’m thankful for the time, effort and energy he dedicated to me and my team.”

Tsitsipas, a two-time Grand Slam finalist who fell out of the top 20 in June, started working with 2001 Wimbledon champion Ivanisevic after his second-round loss at the French Open in late May.

Ivanisevic coached the 26-year-old Greek player at Halle and Wimbledon, where he retired due to a back injury during his opening match, trailing by two sets to love against Frenchman Valentin Royer.

“As we are now following our separate ways, I have only respect for Goran — not just for what he’s achieved in tennis, but also for who he is as a person,” Tsitsipas said. “I wish him nothing but the very best moving forward.”

Tsitsipas is next scheduled to play in Toronto.