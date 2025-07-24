Venus Williams says she is engaged to Andrea Preti after her first singles win in 16 months

WASHINGTON — Venus Williams’ winning return to the professional tennis tour also came with a surprise announcement: She is engaged.

After becoming the second-oldest woman to win a tour-level singles match, Williams gave thanks to her fiancé, who was in the stands at the DC Open. He is Andrea Preti, who is a Danish-born Italian model and actor, according to the website IMDB.

The 45-year-old Williams hadn’t played in a tournament in 16 months until entering the event in Washington. She won a doubles match and a singles match, before losing in doubles.

Williams, who has won seven Grand Slam singles titles, is scheduled to face Magdalena Frech in the second round.