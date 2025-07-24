 Skip navigation
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Stefanos Tsitsipas parts ways with coach Goran Ivanisevic after brief stint
CYCLING-TDF-2025-STAGE 18
Tadej Pogačar withstands Jonas Vingegaard’s attacks to keep Tour de France yellow jersey
Venus Williams
Venus Williams, 45, gets a wild-card entry for the Cincinnati Open after win in Washington

Venus Williams says she is engaged to Andrea Preti after her first singles win in 16 months

  
Published July 24, 2025 11:50 AM
Venus Williams

Jul 22, 2025; Washington, D.C., USA; Venus Williams (USA) smiles after losing a match point against Peyton Stearns (USA)(not pictured) in a women’s singles match on day two of the Mubadala Citi DC Open at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Geoff Burke/Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

WASHINGTON — Venus Williams’ winning return to the professional tennis tour also came with a surprise announcement: She is engaged.

After becoming the second-oldest woman to win a tour-level singles match, Williams gave thanks to her fiancé, who was in the stands at the DC Open. He is Andrea Preti, who is a Danish-born Italian model and actor, according to the website IMDB.

The 45-year-old Williams hadn’t played in a tournament in 16 months until entering the event in Washington. She won a doubles match and a singles match, before losing in doubles.

Williams, who has won seven Grand Slam singles titles, is scheduled to face Magdalena Frech in the second round.