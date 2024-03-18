Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Chris Simms’ 2024 NFL Draft Position Rankings: The top QBs, WRs, RBs, and more
NBCSports.com Staff
,
NBCSports.com Staff
,
Concrete Bristol’s return creates questions about NASCAR’s dirt future
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
Betting on Cinderella: Top 5 upsets since 2018
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
Top Clips
Rodon is ‘difficult to draft’ in fantasy
Suzuki has complicated fantasy outlook in 2024
How can Scheffler keep momentum going?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Draft Guide
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Chris Simms’ 2024 NFL Draft Position Rankings: The top QBs, WRs, RBs, and more
NBCSports.com Staff
,
NBCSports.com Staff
,
Concrete Bristol’s return creates questions about NASCAR’s dirt future
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
Betting on Cinderella: Top 5 upsets since 2018
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
Top Clips
Rodon is ‘difficult to draft’ in fantasy
Suzuki has complicated fantasy outlook in 2024
How can Scheffler keep momentum going?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Draft Guide
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
AVAILABLE NOW
Get your 2024 Rotoworld Baseball Draft Guide today and use code BASEBALL24 for 10% off!
Close
MLB
International Player
Hye Seong Kim
HK
Hye Seong
Kim
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Chicago Cubs agree to contract with Japanese left-hander Shōta Imanaga, AP source says
The signing, which isn’t official, would be the Cubs’ first major move since hiring Craig Counsell as manager in November.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Hye Seong Kim
INT
Second Baseman
Korean 2B Hye Seong Kim impresses Dodgers
2024 Fantasy Baseball: AL Tout Wars Recap
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
2024 undervalued players
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
2024 Rotoworld fantasy baseball mock draft grades
Jorge Montanez
,
Jorge Montanez
,
2024 fantasy baseball strategy mega roundtable
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Undrafted starting pitchers who can have top 25 value for fantasy baseball in 2024
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
MLB Fantasy Lowdown: Padres acquire Dylan Cease from White Sox
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Close Ad