Diamondbacks sign veteran pitcher Anthony DeSclafani

  
Published June 15, 2025 04:56 PM

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks have signed free-agent pitcher Anthony DeSclafani and placed him on the major-league roster Sunday.

DeSclafani, 35, recently opted out of a minor-league deal with the New York Yankees. He pitched for their Triple-A team at Scranton, where he had a 4.50 ERA in five starts.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said before Sunday’s game against San Diego that the veteran right-hander will work out of the bullpen.

In a corresponding move, Bryce Jarvis was optioned to Triple-A Reno, and to make room on Arizona’s 40-man roster, Justin Martínez was moved to the 60-day injured list. Martínez will undergo surgery to repair his ulnar collateral ligament and miss the rest of this season.

Arizona has also lost Corbin Burnes (Tommy John surgery) and A.J. Puk has been sidelined since April 17 with elbow inflammation. Puk was shut down from his rehab program last week after experiencing discomfort in his elbow and is consulting about possible surgery.

DeSclafani is 54-56 with a 4.20 ERA in his career. He was 13-7 with a 3.17 ERA for San Francisco in 2021, but last pitched in the majors in July 2023. He was sidelined all of last season after having flexor tendon surgery on his pitching arm.