Giants at Dodgers prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 13

Its Friday, June 13 and the Giants (40-29) are in Los Angeles to take on the Dodgers (41-28). Logan Webb is slated to take the mound for San Francisco against Yoshinobu Yamamoto for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers are coming off a series win over the Padres and are winners in three of the last four games. The Giants enter off an 8-7 walk-off loss to the Rockies that snapped a seven-game winning streak. This is the first meeting of the season between these two teams.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Giants at Dodgers

Date: Friday, June 13, 2025

Time: 10:10PM EST

Site: Dodger Stadium

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: NBCSBA, SNLA, MLBN

Odds for the Giants at the Dodgers

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Giants (+140), Dodgers (-167)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Giants at Dodgers

Pitching matchup for June 13, 2025: Logan Webb vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Giants: Logan Webb, (5-5, 2.58 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 10 Strikeouts Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto, (6-4, 2.20 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 9 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Giants and the Dodgers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Giants and the Dodgers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Francisco Giants at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Giants at Dodgers

The Dodgers are 8-5 when Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitches this season

pitches this season The Giants are 7-7 when Logan Webb pitches this season

pitches this season The Dodgers have lost 5 of their last 7 games following a win

The Over is 9-6-1 in the Giants’ matchups against NL West teams this season

In their last 10 games with a rest advantage over their opponents the Dodgers are 7-3 against the Run Line

