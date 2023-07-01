Skip navigation
MLB
Date
MLB
San Francisco Giants
Logan Webb
Logan
Webb
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
Before the Blue Jays’ 2-1 win over the Giants on Thursday, Guerrero said he will participate in the July 10 Home Run Derby at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Logan Webb
SF
Starting Pitcher
#62
Logan Webb gives up five runs in loss to Blue Jays
Logan Webb
SF
Starting Pitcher
#62
Logan Webb goes seven innings in win vs. D-backs
Logan Webb
SF
Starting Pitcher
#62
Logan Webb goes seven strong in victory on Sunday
Logan Webb
SF
Starting Pitcher
#62
Logan Webb lasts seven innings in victory
Logan Webb
SF
Starting Pitcher
#62
Logan Webb surrenders four runs versus Rockies
Giants’ Conforto leaves after an inning because of a tight left hamstring
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top pick Jackson Holliday is among prospects for All-Star Futures Game at Seattle on July 8
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Kyle Harrison’s Ks could soon be on fantasy radars
Giants place OF Mike Yastrzemski on injured list with strained left hamstring
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
MLB to stage Negro Leagues tribute game at Rickwood Field next June honoring Willie Mays
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Matos’ stolen base upside makes him worth a look
