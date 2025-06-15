Watch Now
Highlights: 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic, Round 4
Watch the best moments from the fourth and final round of the 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic from Blythefield Country Club in Belmont, Michigan.
Strong Round 4 benefits Stark in USWO victory
Strong Round 4 benefits Stark in USWO victory
Sunday's Valued Performance (presented by Ally) is that of Maja Stark, who had an even-par 72 in the final round at Erin Hills to capture the 2025 U.S. Women's Open title.
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, Final Round
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women's Open, Final Round
Watch the best shots from the final round of the U.S. Women's Open at Erin Hills Golf Course in Erin, Wisconsin.
Korda extra motivated after narrow USWO defeat
Korda extra motivated after narrow USWO defeat
Nelly Korda speaks to the media after her two-stroke U.S. Women's Open defeat about her disappointment in coming so close after playing well and her extra sense of motivation to address certain parts of her game.
Stark shares mid-week swing epiphany, more on set
Stark shares mid-week swing epiphany, more on set
Maja Stark joins Live From the U.S. Women's Open after winning her first major. She shares her emotions in victory, a an early-week swing epiphany she had, her thoughts during key moments and how (beer) she'll celebrate.