 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Chicago White Sox at Texas Rangers
Texas rookie Kumar Rocker keeps scoreless start intact with help from pickle juice
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants
Diamondbacks sign veteran pitcher Anthony DeSclafani
Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give 2025 - Final Round
Carlota Ciganda birdies final two holes to win first LPGA event in over eight years

Top Clips

nbc_golf_spaunsecondhole_250615.jpg
BRUTAL break for Spaun off the flagstick at hole 2
nbc_cyc_dauphinestg8_250615.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 8
nbc_imsa_pccmontreal_250615.jpg
Highlights: Porsche Carrera Cup at Montreal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Chicago White Sox at Texas Rangers
Texas rookie Kumar Rocker keeps scoreless start intact with help from pickle juice
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants
Diamondbacks sign veteran pitcher Anthony DeSclafani
Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give 2025 - Final Round
Carlota Ciganda birdies final two holes to win first LPGA event in over eight years

Top Clips

nbc_golf_spaunsecondhole_250615.jpg
BRUTAL break for Spaun off the flagstick at hole 2
nbc_cyc_dauphinestg8_250615.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 8
nbc_imsa_pccmontreal_250615.jpg
Highlights: Porsche Carrera Cup at Montreal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic, Round 4

June 15, 2025 03:59 PM
Watch the best moments from the fourth and final round of the 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic from Blythefield Country Club in Belmont, Michigan.
Up Next
meijerlpgaclassicrd3hl.jpg
10:32
Highlights: 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_lpgameijerround2_250613.jpg
10:31
Highlights: 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgameierrd1_250612.jpg
10:08
Highlights: 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic, First Round
Now Playing
kupcho_site.jpg
9:35
Highlights: ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgaclassicround2v3_260607.jpg
10:38
Highlights: ShopRite LPGA Classic, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgaclassicrd1_250606.jpg
10:28
Highlights: ShopRite LPGA Classic, First Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_valuedpreffinalrd_250601.jpg
1:56
Strong Round 4 benefits Stark in USWO victory
Now Playing
starkfinalround.jpg
10:27
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_lftheuswopen_kordasoundreax_250601.jpg
3:38
Korda extra motivated after narrow USWO defeat
Now Playing
set_site.jpg
10:51
Stark shares mid-week swing epiphany, more on set
Now Playing

Related Videos

trophy_site.jpg
07:38
‘Surreal': Stark receives Harton S. Semple Trophy
nbc_golf_kordaintv_250601.jpg
01:00
Korda: USWO defeat hurts, but ‘no complaints’
nbc_golf_sales_valuedprefrd3_250531.jpg
01:31
Round 3 valuable to Lopez Ramirez’s USWO pursuit
nbc_golf_starksound_250531.jpg
02:36
Stark credits accountability for USWO success
nbc_golf_erinhills15_250530.jpg
09:41
Demonstrating the perils of Erin Hills’ 15th green
nbc_golf_kordaanalysis_250531.jpg
07:57
What would USWO win mean for Korda, women’s golf?
nbc_golf_starktalk_250531.jpg
04:00
Stark looks ‘up to the task’ in U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_golf_usopenrd3_250531.jpg
14:45
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_hardhillscourse_250530.jpg
03:19
Erin Hills has been a ‘grueling test’ at USWO
korda_site.jpg
01:34
5 under Friday has Korda in position for weekend
nbc_golf_usword2_250530.jpg
15:36
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_kordaint_250530.jpg
02:33
Korda ‘very pleased’ after career-best USWO round
nbc_golf_kordard2_250530.jpg
07:04
HLs: Korda posts her best U.S. Women’s Open round
nbc_golf_sales_valuedperfrd1_250529.jpg
01:19
Yin co-leads after 4 under U.S. Women’s Open Rd. 1
nbc_golf_kordaanalysis_250529.jpg
09:38
Korda in a good spot after even-par USWO Round 1
nbc_golf_lgpausopenrd1_250529.jpg
18:21
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_mikewhan_250529.jpg
10:10
Whan: Growth of golf in U.S. driven by women
nbc_golf_lf_erinhillshole9v2_250528.jpg
08:39
Short par-3 9th at Erin Hills anything but sweet
nbc_golf_lf_thompsonthitikul_250528.jpg
02:27
How Thitikul gets more from her game with Callaway
nbc_golf_lydiakofeature_250528.jpg
06:19
Tracing Ko’s history-making career success
iwai_site.jpg
03:31
HLs: MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Round 4
nbc_golf_mayaopen3hl_250524.jpg
03:05
HLs: MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Rd. 3
nbc_golf_lpgamexicord2_250523.jpg
08:19
HLs: MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Rd. 2
nbc_golf_lpga_mexrivmayaopenrd1lites_250522.jpg
08:02
HLs: MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Rd. 1
nbc_golf_lpga_lochoaint_250522.jpg
03:49
Ochoa ‘emotional’ about LPGA’s return to Mexico
nbc_golf_titleistmaguire_250521.jpg
46
Titleist gives Maguire ‘peace of mind’ on course
nbc_golf_titleistmadsen_250521.jpg
01:00
Why Madsen relies on Titleist Pro V1x

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_spaunsecondhole_250615.jpg
59
BRUTAL break for Spaun off the flagstick at hole 2
nbc_cyc_dauphinestg8_250615.jpg
37:51
Highlights: 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 8
nbc_imsa_pccmontreal_250615.jpg
12:23
Highlights: Porsche Carrera Cup at Montreal
usopenoakmontfeature.jpg
02:07
U.S. Open at Oakmont embodies spirit of Pittsburgh
nbc_usl_tampavsftlauderdale_250614.jpg
07:22
HLs: Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Ft. Lauderdale United FC
nbc_golf_rorymcilory_250614.jpg
09:22
McGinley on cold presser: Rory ‘better than that’
nbc_golf_penskemovingday_250614.jpg
01:22
Scott on the prowl for another major win
nbc_golf_baird16x9_250614.jpg
02:04
U.S. Open Rd. 3 best moments: Burns, Scott on top
nbc_golf_jjspaun_250614.jpg
06:31
Don’t overlook Spaun on U.S. Open Sunday
nbc_golf_jeepiconicpar3_250614.jpg
01:53
Saturday’s top shots from Oakmont’s par-3 hole 13
nbc_golf_viktorhovland_250614.jpg
15:41
‘Immensely talented’ Hovland in hunt at U.S. Open
nbc_nas_xfinitymexico_250614.jpg
09:33
Highlights: Xfinity Series, Mexico City on The CW
nbc_golf_johnsonwags_250614.jpg
04:27
Backed by ‘Banks of Loch Lomond,’ Wagner takes 17
ehls_site.jpg
19:54
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open, Round 3
burns_site.jpg
04:01
Burns mastering the ‘U.S. Open Par’ at Oakmont
motocross_round_4.jpg
21:44
Highlights: Pro Motocross Round 4, High Point
nbc_golf_scottieintv_250614.jpg
02:09
Scottie on ‘outside chance,’ Bennett’s personality
nbc_moto_kitchenintv_250614.jpg
50
Better starts has Kitchen improving after Round 4
nbc_moto_vialleintv_250614.jpg
40
Vialle back on the Motocross podium at High Point
nbc_moto_deeganintv_250614.jpg
01:02
Deegan: ‘I make it happen when it counts’
nbc_nas_gisbergenintrv_250614.jpg
01:08
SVG: Winning pole in Mexico ‘a cool achievement’
nbc_nas_cupmexquali_250614.jpg
08:54
Qualifying Highlights: Cup Series at Mexico City
nbc_cyc_dauphines7hlv2_250614.jpg
28:01
Highlights: 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 7
nbc_golf_millerint_250614.jpg
12:45
Miller reflects on historic 63 in 1973 U.S. Open
nbc_golf_oakmont_250613.jpg
02:59
Expect lower scores as Oakmont softens for weekend
nbc_golf_adamscott_250613.jpg
05:00
70-70 ‘out of left field,’ but could Scott win?
nbc_golf_sales_bairdbestmoments_250613.jpg
01:59
U.S. Open Rd. 2 best moments: Burns, Hovland shock
nbc_golf_scottieusopen_250613.jpg
11:03
Scheffler surprised, frustrated as swing looks off
scott_site.jpg
14:59
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open, late Round 2
hovland_raw.jpg
13:21
Hovland showing right ‘attitude’ through 36 holes