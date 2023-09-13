 Skip navigation
College Football Week 3 Best Bets: Alabama vs South Florida

  • By
  • Vaughn Dalzell,
  • By
  • Vaughn Dalzell
  
Published September 13, 2023 06:32 PM
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down why you should be riding the Alabama Crimson Tide in a bounce-back spot in South Florida.

Alabama (-32.5) at South Florida: O/U 61.5

I said on our NBC Sports College Football Betting Q&A that whoever loses between Alabama and Texas will be a larger bet in Week 3 on the spread.

Alabama should come out the gates to blow South Florida out after the home loss to Texas.

Everything in the media has pointed towards Alabama not being the same or being overrated. With no room for error left, Nick Saban has to rally the troops for blowout wins when the opportunity is present.

South Florida lost 41-24 at Western Kentucky in Week 1 and beat FCS opponent Florida A&M in Week 2 (38-24).

The Bulls QB Byron Brown leads the team in passing (363) and rushing (183) yards, so the Tide will key on him and the rest will be history.

Last year USF hosted ranked BYU in Week 1 and was blown out 50-21 after trailing 28-0 in the first quarter and 38-7 by half. I see a similar result here, so I will lay the first-half points with Alabama.

I grabbed the Crimson Tide’s 1H -17.5 at -138 odds and would play the -18.5 for -115 odds out to -19.5. I believe Alabama can lead by three-plus scores entering halftime.

Pick: Alabama 1H -17.5 (Risk 1.5u)
*Odds provided by BetMGM

Join in the college football conversation Saturdays at 11AM ET. From sides to totals to props, get ready for the weekend of college football with the NBC Sports College Football Betting Q&A.