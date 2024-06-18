 Skip navigation
Tyler Downs
2024 U.S. Olympic Diving Trials Results
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes
2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Swimming - Day 1
2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials Results

oly24_dvws_trial_lastdivefinals_240617.jpg
Cook and Bacon qualify for Olympics in 3m synchro
oly24_sww200f_trials_final_240617.jpg
Ledecky adds another Trials win in 200m free
oly24_sww100br_trials_final_240617__192542.jpg
King storms to 100m breaststroke win in home state

All of Cook and Bacon's 3m synchro dives

June 17, 2024 10:19 PM
Watch all of Kassidy Cook and Sarah Bacon's dives from the U.S. Olympic Team Trials that earned them qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympics in the women's 3m synchronized springboard event.