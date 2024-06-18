 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 USATF NYC Grand Prix
When and how do athletes qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics? Key dates for U.S. Olympic Team Trials
Seattle Mariners v Toronto Blue Jays
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Chad Green set to close, Miguel Vargas might finally play
NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets fantasy basketball season recap

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btegame5_240616.jpg
Panthers big favorites in Stanley Cup Final Game 5
oly24_dvws_trials_final_240617.jpg
All of Cook and Bacon’s 3m synchro dives
oly24_dvws_trial_lastdivefinals_240617.jpg
Cook and Bacon qualify for Olympics in 3m synchro

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 USATF NYC Grand Prix
When and how do athletes qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics? Key dates for U.S. Olympic Team Trials
Seattle Mariners v Toronto Blue Jays
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Chad Green set to close, Miguel Vargas might finally play
NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets fantasy basketball season recap

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btegame5_240616.jpg
Panthers big favorites in Stanley Cup Final Game 5
oly24_dvws_trials_final_240617.jpg
All of Cook and Bacon’s 3m synchro dives
oly24_dvws_trial_lastdivefinals_240617.jpg
Cook and Bacon qualify for Olympics in 3m synchro

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Ecuador leads bets to win Copa America group stage

June 18, 2024 06:00 AM
Brad Thomas, Jay Croucher, and Drew Dinsick discuss why they're putting bets on Uruguay and Ecuador to win their Copa America groups and topple the usual suspects of Brazil and Argentina.
Up Next
nbc_roto_btegame5_240616.jpg
6:51
Panthers big favorites in Stanley Cup Final Game 5
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btecopaamerica_240616.jpg
4:24
Ecuador leads bets to win Copa America group stage
Now Playing
nbc_csu_bteplayoffteams_240612.jpg
6:40
Which teams make for good longshot playoff bets?
Now Playing
nbc_csu_btemvp_240612.jpg
8:14
Stroud ‘a hot name’ in 2024 MVP betting
Now Playing
nbc_csu_btefavbet_240612.jpg
4:20
Favorite bets entering upcoming NFL season
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btenbafinals_240610.jpg
5:32
Can Celtics finish the job in NBA Finals?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bteusopenv2_240610.jpg
5:00
Spieth’s U.S. Open odds ‘leap off the board’
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bteeuros_240610.jpg
6:22
England, France among favorites for EURO 2024
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btesteanleycup_240605.jpg
5:14
McDavid, Tkachuk top Conn Smythe Trophy bets
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btefinalsmvp_240605.jpg
5:57
Luka MVP market doesn’t reflect Finals ‘mismatch’
Now Playing