College Football Week 4 Best Bets: Oklahoma State vs Iowa State

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 16 Central Michigan at Notre Dame
College Football Week 4 Best Bets: Notre Dame vs Ohio State, Michigan, Illinois, More!
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 16 UMass at Eastern Michigan
College Football Week 4 Best Bets: UMass vs New Mexico
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Penn State v Illinois
College Football Week 4 Best Bets: Illinois vs Florida Atlantic
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_edge_burrow_v2_230919.jpg
Burrow’s injury shifts Bengals’ fantasy outlooks
nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_mcilroy_23091.jpg
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Rory McIlroy
big10filmbreakdown_230919.jpg
Washington’s Penix Jr. has elite ball placement

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 16 Central Michigan at Notre Dame
College Football Week 4 Best Bets: Notre Dame vs Ohio State, Michigan, Illinois, More!
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 16 UMass at Eastern Michigan
College Football Week 4 Best Bets: UMass vs New Mexico
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Penn State v Illinois
College Football Week 4 Best Bets: Illinois vs Florida Atlantic
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_edge_burrow_v2_230919.jpg
Burrow’s injury shifts Bengals’ fantasy outlooks
nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_mcilroy_23091.jpg
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Rory McIlroy
big10filmbreakdown_230919.jpg
Washington’s Penix Jr. has elite ball placement

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

College Football Week 4 Best Bets: Oklahoma State vs Iowa State

  • By
  • Vaughn Dalzell,
  • By
  • Vaughn Dalzell
  
Published September 19, 2023 09:04 PM
Iowa v Iowa State

AMES, IA - SEPTEMBER 9: Wide receiver Jayden Higgins #9 of the Iowa State Cyclones celebrates with teammate tight end Easton Dean #87 of the Iowa State Cyclones after scoring a touchdown in the second half of play at Jack Trice Stadium on September 9, 2023 in Ames, Iowa. The Iowa Hawkeyes won 20-13 over Iowa State Cyclones. (Photo by David K Purdy/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down why he’s betting the total between Oklahoma State and Iowa State.

Oklahoma State at Iowa State (-3): O/U 36.5

The past three matchups between Oklahoma State and Iowa State have been low-scoring with 45, 45, and 34 points (last year), so this total is appropriate considering the inept offenses featured.

Oklahoma State ranks 108th in scoring offense (20.3 ppg) and Iowa State is 120th (16.7 ppg). The Cyclones are 121st in rushing offense (86.3) and 93rd in passing efficiency (125.08) compared to the Cowboys being 105th in rushing offense (118.7), and 120th in passing efficiency (108.74).

The Cowboys have played three different quarterbacks so far, who all took turns leading the team in passing through three games. Oklahoma State scored its lowest point total of the season in the previous week (7 points), while Iowa State scored 20 combined points in the last two games, both losses.

Basically, both offenses are struggling to crack the top 100 in key categories and have two of the bottom 40 third-down offenses, so don’t expect an easy Over, but more of a sweaty Under.

I played the Under 36.5 at -110 odds and would go down to 35.0 before passing. I think whoever gets to 20 points first wins, but that may not even happen.

Pick: Under 36.5 (1u)
*Odds provided by BetMGM

Join in the college football conversation Saturdays at 11AM ET. From sides to totals to props, get ready for the weekend of college football with the NBC Sports College Football Betting Q&A.