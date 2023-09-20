College Football Week 4 Best Bets: Oklahoma State vs Iowa State

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down why he’s betting the total between Oklahoma State and Iowa State.

Oklahoma State at Iowa State (-3): O/U 36.5

The past three matchups between Oklahoma State and Iowa State have been low-scoring with 45, 45, and 34 points (last year), so this total is appropriate considering the inept offenses featured.

Oklahoma State ranks 108th in scoring offense (20.3 ppg) and Iowa State is 120th (16.7 ppg). The Cyclones are 121st in rushing offense (86.3) and 93rd in passing efficiency (125.08) compared to the Cowboys being 105th in rushing offense (118.7), and 120th in passing efficiency (108.74).

The Cowboys have played three different quarterbacks so far, who all took turns leading the team in passing through three games. Oklahoma State scored its lowest point total of the season in the previous week (7 points), while Iowa State scored 20 combined points in the last two games, both losses.

Basically, both offenses are struggling to crack the top 100 in key categories and have two of the bottom 40 third-down offenses, so don’t expect an easy Over, but more of a sweaty Under.

I played the Under 36.5 at -110 odds and would go down to 35.0 before passing. I think whoever gets to 20 points first wins, but that may not even happen.

Pick: Under 36.5 (1u)

*Odds provided by BetMGM