Florida State at Notre Dame prediction: Odds, expert picks, names to know, betting trends, and stats

It’s hard to imagine that in a year, the Florida State Seminoles could go from an undefeated team to having eight losses and just one ACC win in seven games. That is, however, exactly where we stand today.

The portal giveth and the portal taketh. And so does the NFL Draft. The Seminoles returned a ton of production on the offensive line. However, they lost far too much production to the NFL draft. They made quite a few moves in the transfer portal, hoping to replace that production. Unfortunately, the transfers they brought in have not panned out.

The Seminoles’ offense is putrid. They have not scored more than 21 points in a single game this season. Now, they must travel to South Bend, IN to take on a stout Notre Dame defense.

It is a defense that is loaded with talent.

Notre Dame has been all systems go since losing an early home game to unranked Northern Illinois.

They have six straight wins and have scored 30 or more in all but one. Notre Dame is a dangerous team facing an anemic Florida State squad. If they are not already numb to the pain, expect things to get even worse for Seminoles’ fans this weekend in South Bend.

Game Details & How to Watch Florida State @ Notre Dame

• Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024

• Time: 7:30 PM EST

• Site: Notre Dame Stadium

• City: South Bend, IN

• TV/Streaming: NBC / Peacock

Game Odds for Florida State @ Notre Dame via BetMGM

• Moneyline: Florida State (+1500), Notre Dame (-5000)

• Spread: Notre Dame -26

• Total: 42.5

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

NBC Sports Bet’s Brad Thomas is betting Notre Dame 1st Quarter -6.5:

“Florida State has been terrible. They have struggled to move the ball, but their defense has been equally poor. They rank 115th in EPA/Offense and are 131st in net points per drive.

They have seemingly thrown in the towel. Mike Norvell’s buyout is way too large for the Noles to make any changes. So, it seems Norvell is using the rest of the season to get his younger players playing time.

Notre Dame is on fire, and their defense is not one to play around with. They are 4th in EPA/Defense and are equally stout in defensive success rate. Get this one in the books early.”

Notre Dame’s National Championship Odds

• Favorite: Ohio State +350

• Notre Dame: +3000

BetMGM College Football Insights: National Championship

Line movement (Last Week to Now)



Ohio State +450 to +350

Miami +1800 to +1100

Indiana +5000 to +3500

Highest Ticket%



Ohio State 14.2%

Texas 11.6%

Georgia 10.9%

Highest Handle%



Ohio State 18.5%

Georgia 16.9%

Texas 11.5%

Names to Know for Florida State @ Notre Dame

Florida State Seminoles:

• QB Brock Glenn – with DJ Uiagalelei out indefinitely with a broken finger, Glenn is now under center for FSU. He’s thrown for 515 yards, 4 TDs and 3 INTs thus far.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish:

• QB Riley Leonard – Leonard has thrown for 1,360 yards, 8 TDs, and 3 INTs. He’s added another 11 TDs on the ground. If his rushing number is less than 50.5, confidently take the OVER.

Top Betting Trends & Insights Ahead of Florida State @ Notre Dame

· Notre Dame has covered the spread in its last 3 games against teams with a worse record.

· Florida State has lost 4 straight road games.

· The OVER is 7-3 in Notre Dame’s last 10 home games.

