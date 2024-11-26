Penn State vs Maryland Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Betting Trends and Stats

Penn State wraps up the regular season by hosting a struggling Maryland squad on Senior Day.

Penn State is 10-1 with the lone loss to Ohio State (20-13). The No. 4 ranked Nittany Lions have won three straight games by 29, 39, then one point last week at Minnesota. That was the Gophers Senior Day and a letdown spot for the Nittany Lions, but Penn State prevailed (26-25). Penn State won’t play for the Big Ten Championship, so the next game will be a College Football Playoff contest.

Maryland is 4-7 on the season and lost four straight games to Minnesota, Oregon, Rutgers, and Iowa. The Terps have been outscored 147-71 in that four-game span, Maryland has lost three straight road games and been at home for the last two weeks, so this is not ideal for the Terps who are down their starting quarterback Billy Edwards Jr.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from BetMGM, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Listen to the B1G Talk podcast with Todd Blackledge and Noah Eagle for the most compelling storylines across all ofcollege football, with the biggest teams on the rise and the latest rankings!

Game Details and How to watch Maryland @ Penn State

Date: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Time: 3:30 PM EST

Site: Beaver Stadium

City: College Park, PA

TV/Streaming: Big Ten Network

Want to check out the other games on the College Football schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game odds for Maryland @ Penn State

The latest odds as of Tuesday morning:

o Moneyline: Penn State (-2800), Maryland (+1300)

o Spread: Penn State -24.5

o Total: 50.0 points

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

The preseason lines for this game were Penn State -24.5 with a total of 48.5, so not much has changed in terms of what oddsmakers thought would happen with both these teams. Penn State ranks second in the country with 3.8 second-half points per game allowed, so the Under will likely take money, as well as Penn State on a senior day at home.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) has the following best bets between Penn State and Maryland:

“I like Penn State to cover the first quarter, first half and full game spreads here on Senior Day at home against Maryland.

The Terps are turning to a new quarterback, MJ Morris, and at 4-7 on the season, Maryland cannot make a bowl game, so the motivation is not there for a majority of these players and staff.

For Penn State, they celebrate the seniors on Saturday, then prepare for a College Football Playoff contest that likely puts them as a top-seven seed. Penn State wants to get a build, win and get out, healthy. I like Penn State to cover the first quarter -6.5, first half of -13.5, and the full game of -24.5.”

BetMGM College Football Insights: National Championship

Line movement (Last Week to Now)

Ohio State +320 to +275

Georgia +500 to +400

Texas +500 to +450

Highest Ticket%

Ohio State 13.4%

Texas 11.1%

Georgia 10.5%

Highest Handle%

Ohio State 15.9%

Georgia 14.9%

Alabama 12.1%

Biggest Liabilities

Colorado

Ohio State

Alabama

College Football talk is taking over Bet the Edge every Thursday throughout the season. Bet the EDGE is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Vaughn Dalzell, Eric Froton, and Brad Thomas’ insights Thursdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Quarterback matchup for Terps @ Nittany Lions

Maryland: MJ Morris is likely to start after Billy Edwards Jr dealt with a hand injury and left the contest versus Iowa last week. Morris had 103 passing yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions on 12-of-23 (52.2%) versus the Hawkeyes.

MJ Morris is likely to start after Billy Edwards Jr dealt with a hand injury and left the contest versus Iowa last week. Morris had 103 passing yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions on 12-of-23 (52.2%) versus the Hawkeyes. Penn State: Drew Allar recorded 2,841 total yards, 29 total touchdowns, and two interceptions in his first year as a starter and has followed that up with 2,699 total yards, 21 touchdowns, and five picks with at least two games remaining. Allar has six total touchdowns and zero turnovers over the last three games.

Terps @ Nittany Lions player news & recent stats

Penn State is 5-6 ATS this season, while Maryland is 4-7 ATS.

Penn State is 2-3 ATS as a home favorite this year.

Maryland is 2-2 ATS and 1-3 on the ML as a road underdog this year.

Penn State is 7-4 to the Under this season, ranking top 25.

Penn State is 5-1 to the Under at home, ranking tied for sixth-best.

Maryland is 8-3 to the Over this season, ranking tied for third-best, but only 2-2 on the road.

Drew Allar has five passing touchdowns and zero interceptions in the last three games.

MJ Morris will start his first game as QB of the Terps this season. Morris had 103 passing yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions against Iowa in relief.

Tyler Warren has eight receptions in three straight games with 374 total yards on 32 total touches (24 receptions, 8 rushes).

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: