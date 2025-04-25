 Skip navigation
NASCAR Friday schedule at Talladega Superspeedway

  
Published April 25, 2025 06:00 AM

Talladega Superspeedway will have ARCA practice and Xfinity qualifying on track Friday as the 2.66-mile oval opens its first major race weekend of the season.

The Xfinity entry list will feature 41 drivers and a lack of experience across the board. There are 11 drivers who will make their Talladega debut in Xfinity, and Jack Garcia will try to quality for his first Xfinity Series race

The garage also will open for technical inspection in the Cup Series, which will be qualifying Saturday.

Talladega Superspeedway schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, April 25

Garage open

  • 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. — ARCA Series
  • 10:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 2 - 8 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 4 - 5 p.m. — ARCA practice
  • 5:30 - 7 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (CW App)

Weather

Friday: Cloudy with the possibility of a stray shower or thunderstorm. High of 83 degrees with winds from the south to southwest at 5-10 mph.