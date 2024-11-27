South Carolina at Clemson prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats

South Carolina (8-3) went 3-1 with a close 36-33 loss to LSU entering their Week 5 Bye. Unfortunately, the Gamecocks dropped the next two games against Ole Miss and Alabama (27-25), giving them an even 3-3 record through the first half of the season. Since then, SC has been unstoppable, winning five straight with quality victories over Texas A&M (44-20), @Vanderbilt and Missouri. QB LaNorris Sellers leads a potent, balanced passing attack that ranks 17th in net yards per attempt (10.5) with a 65.4% completion rate (23rd) and 21.4% of pass attempts going for 20+ yards (17th). Defensively the ferocious South Carolina pass rush led by DEs Kyle Kennard and Dylan Stewart ranks #1 in FBS with a 15.8% passing down sack rate and 7th with a 42% pressure rate.

Clemson (9-2) opened the year in ignominious fashion, losing 34-3 to Georgia and taking some steam out of the early portion of their schedule. However, the Tigers regrouped and proceeded to rip off six straight victories before losing a 33-21 decision (18%-win expectancy) at home to Louisville that derailed their CFP Playoff hopes for the moment. Clemson rallied to win their next three games against @VT/Pitt/Citadel, but they are sorely lacking a signature win, with their lone victory over a team with a winning record came two weeks ago against @Pitt when they pulled out the 24-20 decision. The Tigers rank 3rd nationally with a +13 TO margin and are running the ball extremely effectively, ranking 7th in rush success rate. Defensively they are very good on a per down basis, ranking 17th in rushing success rate allowed. But Clemson is getting gashed by high magnitude run plays, ranking 124th in yards per successful rush allowed (11.6).

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from BetMGM, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Listen to the B1G Talk podcast with Todd Blackledge and Noah Eagle for the most compelling storylines across all of college football, with the biggest teams on the rise and the latest rankings!

Game details and how to watch South Carolina at Clemson

· Date: Saturday, November 30, 2024

· Time: 12:00 PM EST

· Site: Memorial Stadium

· City: Clemson, SC

· TV/Streaming: ESPN

Want to check out the other games on the College Football schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game odds for South Carolina at Clemson - Week 14

The latest odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday morning:



Moneyline: Clemson (-135), South Carolina (+115)

Clemson (-135), South Carolina (+115) Spread: Clemson -2.5

Clemson -2.5 Over/Under: 49.5 points

The spread opened with the home team Clemson favored by -4.5, but that gap closed quickly and is currently listed below the key number at -2.5. We’re seen a slight adjustment on the moneyline, with Clemson going from -148 to a market best price of -130. The total has hovered around the 49.5 opening price, with a range of 49 to 50.5.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

NBC Sports Betting Analyst Eric Froton (@CFFroton) thinks:

“Both of these defenses have had dominant moments this year, with the exception of Clemson’s penchant for allowing chunk run plays. I think South Carolina’s pass rush and Clemson’s pass defense can stifle the respective offenses enough to slow this game down and clear the Under 49.5 points.”

Listen to the Bet the Edge podcast as hosts Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick provide listeners with sharp actionable insight, market analysis and statistical data to help bettors gain more information before placing their wagers.

Quarterback matchup for South Carolina at Clemson

South Carolina: Second-year signal caller LaNorris Sellers has lived up to his four-star billing since experiencing some growing pains in the first half. To date, Sellers is completing 64.2% of his throws for 2,102 passing yards, 8.5 YPA and a 17-to-6 ratio. It’s not all sunshine and rainbows, as he’s sporting a disappointing 8-to-15 big time throw-to-turnover worthy play rate and is getting sacked on 21% of pressures, leading to an SEC leading 10 fumbles. However, that doesn’t properly contextualize the run Sellers has been on lately, as he boasts a 12-to-2 ratio over his last 5 SEC games and completed 74% of his throws against Alabama’s exceptional secondary. Sellers will be a trendy sleeper Heisman pick in 2025.

Clemson: Third year QB Cade Klubnik was considered the #1 quarterback recruit from the 2022 prep cycle, and after two learning seasons (63.9 PFF passing grade in 2023) Klubnik is coming of age completing 63% of his throws for 7.5 YPA and a sterling 29-to-4 ratio. He’s testing opposing secondaries downfield more this year, increasing his ADOT from 7.0-to-9.8 and earning a sensational 89.4 PFF passing grade that ranks 7th in FBS. Perhaps most impressively, Klubnik leads the nation with an 82.2 PFF pressure grade, showing the ability to navigate the pocket and keep his eyes trained downfield when the pocket collapses.

Betting trends and recent stats for Clemson and South Carolina

South Carolina’s RBs has averaged 11.8 yards after the catch this season, 8th-best among FBS RBs. Clemson’s defense has allowed 9.5 YAC to RBs this season, which is 26th-worst among FBS defenses.

LaNorris Sellers (SC) has averaged 17.4 yards per completion in the 4th quarter this season, 2nd-best among Power Conference Quarterbacks. Florida QB DJ Lagway is #1 at 18.2 YPC in the 4th quarter.

Clemson’s offense has averaged 2.7 passing touchdowns per game this season, 3rd-best among FBS offenses. South Carolina’s defense has allowed just 0.8 passing TDs per game, 8th-best among FBS defenses.

Clemson WR Antonio Williams has reeled in 10 touchdown passes this season, tied for 2nd-most among Power Conference Skill Players. Washington State WR Kyle Williams leads the nation with 12 TD receptions.

Clemson is undefeated (6-0) when allowing less than 5 yards per rush this season. (Average: .641)

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

BetMGM College Football Insights: National Championship

Line movement (Last Week to Now)



Ohio State +320 to +275

Georgia +500 to +400

Texas +500 to +450

Highest Ticket%



Ohio State 13.4%

Texas 11.1%

Georgia 10.5%

Highest Handle%



Ohio State 15.9%

Georgia 14.9%

Alabama 12.1%

Biggest Liabilities



Colorado

Ohio State

Alabama

College Football talk is taking over Bet the Edge every Thursday throughout the season. BET THE EDGE is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Vaughn Dalzell, Eric Froton, and Brad Thomas’ insights Thursdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

