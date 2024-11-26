Washington vs Oregon Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Betting Trends and Stats

The No. 1 ranked Oregon Ducks finish its regular season off with a senior day matchup versus the Washington Huskies.

Oregon is 11-0 and had another close encounter last week with Wisconsin. The Ducks won 16-13 but needed to win the fourth quarter 10-0 to remain undefeated. Dillon Gabriels’ Heisman campaign ended as he had zero touchdowns and one interception. Oregon’s next game will be against Ohio State for the Big Ten Championship.

Washington is 6-5 and a 31-19 win over UCLA last week solidified a bowl bid. The Huskies are 0-4 on the road this year and haven’t covered a spread away from home, so as +19 point underdogs, the Huskies aren’t expected to compete much. Washington’s only road loss under 14 points came at Rutgers (21-18), but Oregon could be caught in another look-ahead spot, so don’t count Washington out just yet.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from BetMGM, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Listen to the B1G Talk podcast with Todd Blackledge and Noah Eagle for the most compelling storylines across all ofcollege football, with the biggest teams on the rise and the latest rankings!

Game Details and How to watch Washington @ Oregon

Date: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM EST

Site: Autzen Stadium

City: Eugene, OR

TV/Streaming: NBC

Want to check out the other games on the College Football schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game odds for Washington @ Oregon

The latest odds as of Tuesday morning:

o Moneyline: Oregon (-1000), Washington (+650)

o Spread: Oregon -19

o Total: 50.5 points

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

The look-ahead total for this game was 62.5 in the preseason, so these adjustments speak to Washington’s season in a nutshell but also attributed to the Huskies’ pass defense. Washington has a secondary that can limit Oregon, so despite the total being almost two touchdowns lower than expected, considering the situation and week, the Under should continue to take money.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) has the following best bets between Oregon and Washington:

“The Oregon Ducks had a letdown game at Wisconsin last week, walking away with a 16-13 victory after trailing entering the fourth quarter. The Oregon defense hasn’t looked itself over the past few weeks.

Despite putting up 16, 39, 38, 38, and 35-point efforts since Ohio State, Oregon has scored 55 second-half points or 11.0 2H PPG. Oregon’s main objective here is to win and remain healthy ahead of its date with Ohio State for the Big Ten Championship. Beating Washington by 20-30 points or running up the score in the fourth quarter likely isn’t on the mind of this team or coaching staff.

I like Oregon’s Team Total Under 36.5 down to 35.5. I don’t see Oregon scoring more than five touchdowns on Washington despite the talent differential. Washington will go for the upset because a win or competitive game here gets them in a better bowl bid.”

BetMGM College Football Insights: National Championship

Line movement (Last Week to Now)

Ohio State +320 to +275

Georgia +500 to +400

Texas +500 to +450

Highest Ticket%

Ohio State 13.4%

Texas 11.1%

Georgia 10.5%

Highest Handle%

Ohio State 15.9%

Georgia 14.9%

Alabama 12.1%

Biggest Liabilities

Colorado

Ohio State

Alabama

College Football talk is taking over Bet the Edge every Thursday throughout the season. Bet the EDGE is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Vaughn Dalzell, Eric Froton, and Brad Thomas’ insights Thursdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Quarterback matchup for Huskies @ Ducks

Washington: Will Rogers has been limited by injuries in the past two games with three interceptions and one touchdown in that span. The Mississippi State transfer has had an up-and-down senior season with 14 touchdowns to seven interceptions for a 70.7% completion percentage and 2,458 yards.

Will Rogers has been limited by injuries in the past two games with three interceptions and one touchdown in that span. The Mississippi State transfer has had an up-and-down senior season with 14 touchdowns to seven interceptions for a 70.7% completion percentage and 2,458 yards. Oregon: Dillon Gabriel’s Heisman campaign ended in the 16-13 road victory over Wisconsin. Gabriel did not throw a touchdown for the first time all season. Gabriel has 28 total touchdowns (22 passing, 6 rushing) and six interceptions on the year compared to 42 total touchdowns (30 passing, 12 rushing) and six picks with Oklahoma last year.

Huskies @ Ducks player news & recent stats

Oregon is 1-4 in their last 5 games ATS.

The Under is 4-1 in the past five Oregon games.

The Under is 4-2 in the last six home games for Oregon.

Washington is 3-2 ATS in the past five games and 0-4 ATS in the last four road games.

Will Rogers has three interceptions to one touchdown in the last two games.

Dillon Gabriel had his first game without a touchdown pass last week and Oregon scored its lowest game total of the season (16).

Jordan James has scored in three straight games and had at least 100 rushing yards in two of those.

Tez Johnson had a season-low one reception for 11 yards versus Michigan and missed the last two games.

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: