Wisconsin at Iowa prediction: Odds, expert picks, names to know, betting trends, and stats

Wisconsin heads to Kinnick Stadium with a 5-3 record and winners of three of their last four games.

Last week they had a tough battle with the undefeated Penn State, but ultimately lost 28-13. Early in the season against Alabama, they lost starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke. A few weeks later they lost starting running back Chez Mellusi.

However, Braedyn Locke and Tawee Walker have stepped up massively this season and led the Badgers to a successful season.

Iowa’s season has been up and down, but the Hawkeyes are 5-3 and 3-2 in Big Ten play this season. They are coming off a 40-14 beatdown of Northwestern this week but lost starting quarterback Cade McNamara.

Brendan Sullivan looked solid in his stead. In all reality, the Hawkeyes only need a serviceable quarterback under center. With running back Kaleb Johnson having such a strong season, the Hawkeyes should continue to pound the rock.

Game Details & How to Watch Wisconsin @ Iowa

· Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024

· Time: 7:30 PM EST

· Site: Kinnick Stadium

· City: Iowa City, IA

· TV/Streaming: NBC

Game Odds for Wisconsin vs. Iowa via BetMGM

· Moneyline: Wisconsin (+135), Iowa (-160)

· Spread: Iowa -3

· Total: 41.5

Betting Insights and Predictions

NBC Sports Bet’s Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is leaning toward Wisconsin +3:

“Winning in Kinnick Stadium is a tall order for the best teams. Wisconsin is not a team of world-beaters, but I think they match up well against Iowa. Iowa this season has struggled against the run. With Walker playing great football right now, that should make life easier for Locke under center. I’m not sure I fully trust Sullivan, which means Wisconsin will likely stack the box and make Johnson obsolete.”

Big Ten Championship Odds via BetMGM

Favorite: Oregon +105

Ohio State +160

Penn State +425

Indiana +1200

Iowa +25000

Wisconsin +25000

Names to Know for Wisconsin vs. Iowa

· Wisconsin Badgers: QB Braedyn Locke – Locke has thrown for 1,281 yards, 7 TDs, and 6 INTs

· Iowa Hawkeyes: LB Kaleb Johnson – Johnson has run for 1,144 yards and 14 TDs

Top Betting Trends & Insights Ahead of Wisconsin vs. Iowa

· Wisconsin is 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 road games

· Iowa is 6-2 in the last eight games in Kinnick

· The OVER is 4-1 in Iowa’s last five games

Expert picks & predictions for Wisconsin @ Iowa

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline and spread bet for every top game on the college football calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wisconsin @ Iowa:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Iowa Hawkeyes on the Moneyline.

· Spread : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on Iowa against the spread.

