Previewing the Breeders’ Cup Classic: Updated odds and profiles of each Horse

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
32 Fantasy Stats for Week 9: Puka Nacua is back
SX 2024 Rd 02 San Francisco Shane McElrath in heavy mud.JPG
SuperMotocross 450 countdown: No. 14, Shane McElrath ground his way through 31 rounds
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Ross Colton
Avalanche deal with another injury with team’s leading scorer Ross Colton sidelined by a broken foot

Top Clips

nbc_uswnt_usvarg_241030.jpg
Highlights: USWNT vs. Argentina (En Español)
nbc_uswnt_usagoal3_241030.jpg
Girma’s heads in another goal against Argentina
nbc_uswnt_usagoal2_241030.jpg
Cometti’s failed clearence gives USWNT a 2-0 lead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
32 Fantasy Stats for Week 9: Puka Nacua is back
SX 2024 Rd 02 San Francisco Shane McElrath in heavy mud.JPG
SuperMotocross 450 countdown: No. 14, Shane McElrath ground his way through 31 rounds
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Ross Colton
Avalanche deal with another injury with team’s leading scorer Ross Colton sidelined by a broken foot

Top Clips

nbc_uswnt_usvarg_241030.jpg
Highlights: USWNT vs. Argentina (En Español)
nbc_uswnt_usagoal3_241030.jpg
Girma’s heads in another goal against Argentina
nbc_uswnt_usagoal2_241030.jpg
Cometti’s failed clearence gives USWNT a 2-0 lead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Previewing the Breeders’ Cup Classic: Updated odds and profiles of each Horse

Published October 30, 2024 10:53 PM

The 41st Breeders’ Cup World Championships is this weekend at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club in Southern California. It is a 2-day event that is the culmination of the horse racing season. This year’s event features 14 races and 169 horses spread out over Friday and Saturday, November 1-2. The top trainers, jockeys, and of course, horses are all accounted for over the two-day event.

The Breeders’ Cup Classic is the crown jewel of the weekend of racing. It is one of 9 races on Saturday each of which will be televised by the NBC Sports Family of networks. Coverage begins at 2P ET on USA. NBC then takes the reigns from 3:30-6P ET. Post time for the Classic is 5:41P ET. The day concludes with 2 additional hours on USA from 6-8P ET. The entire day of racing will be streamed live on Peacock.

The race itself features 14 horses competing on 1¼ mile dirt track for a purse of $7 million.

City of Troy (5-2), the son of 2018 Triple Crown winner Justify, is the favorite to cross the finish line first and claim the majority of the 7 million dollars. Fierceness (3-1), Forever Young (6-1), and Next (8-1) are considered the most viable contenders to the son of Justify in the race.

Looking to place a wager of the Breeders’ Cup Classic? Read below for a quick synopsis of each horse in the field including trainer and jockey.

The Breeders’ Cup Classic Tale of the Tape

What: The Breeders’ Cup Classic
Where: Del Mar Thoroughbred Club
Who: 14 horse ages 3 and up
Purse: $7,000,000
Distance: 1¼ miles
Post Time: 5:41P ET

The field is listed below according to their respective post positions along with pertinent betting info.
1sr

ForeverYoungSilks.jpg
Forever Young (6-1)
  • Trainer: Yoshito Yahagai | Jockey: Ryusei Sakai
  • 3rd, 2024 Kentucky Derby
  • 1st, 2024 Japan Dirt Classic (only race since the Derby)
  • Has finished 1st in 6 of 7 races in his career
HighlandsFallsSilks-Correct.jpg
Highlands Falls (20-1)
  • Trainer: Brad Cox | Jockey: Luis Saez
  • Son of Curlin
  • 1st, 2024 Jockey Club Gold Cup
CityofTroySilks.jpg
City of Troy (5-2)
  • Trainer: Aidan O’Brien | Jockey: Ryan Moore
  • The favorite but he has never raced on dirt
  • Winner of 6 of 7 career races in Europe
  • Son of 2018 Triple Crown winner Justify
  • Trainer O’Brien has yet to win the Classic in 17 tries.
MixtoSilks.jpg
Mixto (30-1)
  • Trainer: Doug O’Neill | Jockey: Kyle Frey
  • 1st, 2024 Pacific Classic
SenorBuscadorSilks.jpg
Senor Buscador (30-1)
  • Trainer: Todd Fincher | Jockey: Joel Rosario
  • 5th, 2024 California Crown Stakes
  • 1st, 2024 Saudi Cup
  • 3rd, 2024 Dubai World Cup
  • Has made over $12 million in his career
DermaSotogakeSilks.jpg
Derma Sotogake (20-1)
  • Trainer: Hidetaka Otonashi | Jockey: Christophe Lemaire
  • 6th, 2024 Dubai World Cup
  • 6th, 2024 Kentucky Derby
  • 1st, 2023 UAE Derby
  • 2nd, 2023 Breeders Cup Classic
UshbaTesoroSilks.jpg
Ushba Tesoro (12-1)
  • Trainer: Noboru Takagi | Jockey: Yuga Kawada
  • 2nd, 2024 Dubai World Cup
  • 5th, 2023 Breeder’s Cup Classic
Pyrenees.jpg
Pyrenees (30-1)
  • Trainer: Cherie DeVaux | Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.
  • 1st, 2024 Pimlico Special
  • 2nd, 2024 Jockey Club Gold Cup
FiercenessSilks.jpg
Fierceness (3-1)
  • Trainer: Todd Pletcher | Jockey: John Velazquez
  • Finished 15th in the 2024 Kentucky Derby despite going off as the favorite
  • 1st, 2024 Travers Stakes
  • 1st, 2024 Jim Dandy
  • Looking to become the first horse to win the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile and the Classic the next year
TapItTriceSilks.jpg
Tapit Trice (30-1)
  • Trainer: Todd Pletcher | Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
  • Son of Tapit (same as Arthur’s Ride)
  • 1st, 2024 Woodward Stakes
SierraLeoneSilks.jpg
Sierra Leone (12-1)
  • Trainer: Chad Brown | Jockey: Flavien Prat
  • 1st, 2024 Blue Grass Stakes
  • 1st, 2024 Risen Star
  • 3rd, 2024 Travers Stakes
ArthursRideSilks1.jpg
Arthur’s Ride (15-1)
  • Trainer: Bill Mott | Jockey: Junior Alvardo
  • Son of Tapit (same as Tapit Trice)
  • 5th, 2024 Jockey Club Gold Cup
  • 1st, 2024 Whitney Stakes
NewgateSilks.jpg
Newgate (20-1)
  • Trainer: Bob Baffert | Jockey: Frankie Dettori
  • Son of Into Mischief
  • Baffert leads all Trainers with 4 Classic victories.
  • 3rd, 2024 California Crown Stakes
  • 9th, 2024 Dubai World Cup
  • 1st, 2024 Santa Anita Handicap
NextSilks.jpg
Next (8-1)
  • Trainer: William Cowans | Jockey: Luan Machado
  • 1st, 2024 Greenwood Cup
  • Won his last six races by almost 90 combined lengths but against far weaker fields than in the Classic
RattleNRollSilks.jpg
Rattle N Roll (30-1)
  • Trainer: Kenneth G. McPeek | Jockey: Brian J. Hernandez, Jr.
  • 3rd, 2024 Lukas Classic Stakes
  • At 5 years old, one of the older horses in the field

Enjoy the 2024 Breeders’ Cup Classic on NBC and a couple of sweats along the way.

Mentions
Horse Racing