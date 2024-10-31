Previewing the Breeders’ Cup Classic: Updated odds and profiles of each Horse

The 41st Breeders’ Cup World Championships is this weekend at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club in Southern California. It is a 2-day event that is the culmination of the horse racing season. This year’s event features 14 races and 169 horses spread out over Friday and Saturday, November 1-2. The top trainers, jockeys, and of course, horses are all accounted for over the two-day event.

The Breeders’ Cup Classic is the crown jewel of the weekend of racing. It is one of 9 races on Saturday each of which will be televised by the NBC Sports Family of networks. Coverage begins at 2P ET on USA. NBC then takes the reigns from 3:30-6P ET. Post time for the Classic is 5:41P ET. The day concludes with 2 additional hours on USA from 6-8P ET. The entire day of racing will be streamed live on Peacock.

The race itself features 14 horses competing on 1¼ mile dirt track for a purse of $7 million.

City of Troy (5-2), the son of 2018 Triple Crown winner Justify, is the favorite to cross the finish line first and claim the majority of the 7 million dollars. Fierceness (3-1), Forever Young (6-1), and Next (8-1) are considered the most viable contenders to the son of Justify in the race.

Looking to place a wager of the Breeders’ Cup Classic? Read below for a quick synopsis of each horse in the field including trainer and jockey.

The Breeders’ Cup Classic Tale of the Tape

What: The Breeders’ Cup Classic

Where: Del Mar Thoroughbred Club

Who: 14 horse ages 3 and up

Purse: $7,000,000

Distance: 1¼ miles

Post Time: 5:41P ET

The field is listed below according to their respective post positions along with pertinent betting info.

1sr

Forever Young (6-1) Trainer: Yoshito Yahagai | Jockey: Ryusei Sakai

3rd, 2024 Kentucky Derby

1st, 2024 Japan Dirt Classic (only race since the Derby)

Has finished 1st in 6 of 7 races in his career

Highlands Falls (20-1) Trainer: Brad Cox | Jockey: Luis Saez

Son of Curlin

1st, 2024 Jockey Club Gold Cup

City of Troy (5-2) Trainer: Aidan O’Brien | Jockey: Ryan Moore

The favorite but he has never raced on dirt

Winner of 6 of 7 career races in Europe

Son of 2018 Triple Crown winner Justify

Trainer O’Brien has yet to win the Classic in 17 tries.

Mixto (30-1) Trainer: Doug O’Neill | Jockey: Kyle Frey

1st, 2024 Pacific Classic

Senor Buscador (30-1) Trainer: Todd Fincher | Jockey: Joel Rosario

5th, 2024 California Crown Stakes

1st, 2024 Saudi Cup

3rd, 2024 Dubai World Cup

Has made over $12 million in his career

Derma Sotogake (20-1) Trainer: Hidetaka Otonashi | Jockey: Christophe Lemaire

6th, 2024 Dubai World Cup

6th, 2024 Kentucky Derby

1st, 2023 UAE Derby

2nd, 2023 Breeders Cup Classic

Ushba Tesoro (12-1) Trainer: Noboru Takagi | Jockey: Yuga Kawada

2nd, 2024 Dubai World Cup

5th, 2023 Breeder’s Cup Classic

Pyrenees (30-1) Trainer: Cherie DeVaux | Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.

1st, 2024 Pimlico Special

2nd, 2024 Jockey Club Gold Cup

Fierceness (3-1) Trainer: Todd Pletcher | Jockey: John Velazquez

Finished 15th in the 2024 Kentucky Derby despite going off as the favorite

1st, 2024 Travers Stakes

1st, 2024 Jim Dandy

Looking to become the first horse to win the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile and the Classic the next year

Tapit Trice (30-1) Trainer: Todd Pletcher | Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

Son of Tapit (same as Arthur’s Ride)

1st, 2024 Woodward Stakes

Sierra Leone (12-1) Trainer: Chad Brown | Jockey: Flavien Prat

1st, 2024 Blue Grass Stakes

1st, 2024 Risen Star

3rd, 2024 Travers Stakes

Arthur’s Ride (15-1) Trainer: Bill Mott | Jockey: Junior Alvardo

Son of Tapit (same as Tapit Trice)

5th, 2024 Jockey Club Gold Cup

1st, 2024 Whitney Stakes

Newgate (20-1) Trainer: Bob Baffert | Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Son of Into Mischief

Baffert leads all Trainers with 4 Classic victories.

3rd, 2024 California Crown Stakes

9th, 2024 Dubai World Cup

1st, 2024 Santa Anita Handicap

Next (8-1) Trainer: William Cowans | Jockey: Luan Machado

1st, 2024 Greenwood Cup

Won his last six races by almost 90 combined lengths but against far weaker fields than in the Classic

Rattle N Roll (30-1) Trainer: Kenneth G. McPeek | Jockey: Brian J. Hernandez, Jr.

3rd, 2024 Lukas Classic Stakes

At 5 years old, one of the older horses in the field

Enjoy the 2024 Breeders’ Cup Classic on NBC and a couple of sweats along the way.