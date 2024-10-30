Celtics vs Pacers Predictions: Odds, Expert Picks, Projected Starting Lineups, Betting Trends and Stats

The undefeated Boston Celtics head to Indiana to take on the Pacers for what should be one of the higher-scoring games on the Wednesday slate.

Boston is 4-0 but nearly lost against the Detroit Pistons (124-118) before beating up the Bucks (119-108). Boston has scored at least 199 points in all four games and leads the NBA with 124.3 points per game and 21.5 made three-pointers on 50.3 three-point attempts.

Indiana is 1-3 on the season with three-straight losses, so welcoming Boston to town isn’t ideal timing. The Pacers lost the past two games by a combined 8 points to the 76ers and Magic. A different Pacer has led the team in scoring and assists each game thus far as a balanced offensive attack.

With that said, let’s dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch the opening tip, projected lineups, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Celtics @ Pacers

● Date: Wednesday, October 30, 2024

● Time: 7:00 PM ET

● Site: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

● City: Indianapolis, IN

● TV/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Celtics @ Pacers

The latest odds as of Wednesday morning:

● Moneyline: Boston Celtics (-270), Indiana Pacers (+220)

● Spread: Boston -6.5 (-110)

● Total: 233.0

Probable starting lineups for Boston and Indiana

· Indiana Pacers (2-1)

PG Tyrese Haliburton

SG Andrew Nembhard

SF Aaron Nesmith

PF Pascal Siakam

C Myles Turner

· Boston Celtics (3-0)

PG Jrue Holiday

SG Derrick White

SF Jaylen Brown

PF Jayson Tatum

C Al Horford

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Celtics @ Pacers

Boston was 32-13 on the ML (71.1%) as a road favorite last year.

Boston was 21-21-3 ATS (50%) as a road favorite last year.

Indiana went 10-3-1 ATS (76.9%) as a home underdog last season, ranking 4th.

Indiana went 8-6 on the ML (57.1%) as a home underdog last season, ranking 4th.

The Pacers were 9-5 to the Over (64.3%) as a home underdog last year, ranking 5th.

The Celtics were 23-22 to the Under (51.1%) as a road favorite last year.

Jayson Tatum scored a season-low 15 points in the previous game after 37, 25, and 37 to open the year.

Tyrese Haliburton scored at least 19 points in three of the past four games and double-doubled with 10 assists in his previous game.

Jaylen Brown has at least 23 points in all four games for Boston.

Payton Pritchard has 19 made three-pointers off the bench, ranking tied-3rd.

Jayson Tatum has 18 made three-pointers, ranking 5th.

Notable Player Props for Celtics @ Pacers

Highest Point Props

Jayson Tatum O/U 28.5 Points

Jaylen Brown O/U 25.5 Points

Pascal Siakam O/U 21.5 Points

Tyrese Haliburton O/U 18.5 Points

Highest Rebound Props

Jayson Tatum O/U 8.5 Rebounds

Pascal Siakam O/U 7.5 Rebounds

Myles Turner O/U 6.5 Rebounds

Al Horford O/U 6.5 Rebounds

Jaylen Brown O/U 6.5 Rebounds

Highest Assist Props

Tyrese Haliburton O/U 7.5 Assists

Jayson Tatum O/U 5.5 Assists

Andrew Nembhard O/U 5.5 Assists

Jrue Holiday O/U 4.5 Assists

Derrick White O/U 4.5 Assists

Expert picks & predictions for Celtics @ Pacers

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Jayson Tatum to double-double at Indiana:

“I lost on Jayson Tatum do double-double against the Bucks, falling just short with 15 points and 8 rebounds. However, this is another good matchup with tempo for Tatum to be active on the boards.

Tatum averages 11.5 rebound chances per game on the season, but had 14 in the past game and 13.7 over the past three games. His season-opener where they blew out the Knicks made his averages drop for rebounding, but he’s averaging about 14 chances now and that could go up here.

The Pacers allow the 6th-most offensive rebounds per game (13.5) and rank 19th overall in opponent rebounding per game (45.3). if you noticed lately, Indiana has allowed some big games to players on the boards.

For example, Cody Martin (17 PTS, 12 REB), Andre Drummond (9 PTS, 17 REB), Karl-Anthony Towns (21 PTS, 15 REB), Josh Hart (20 PTS, 10 REB), Jalen Duren (13 PTS, 13 REB), Cade Cunningham (28 PTS, 8 REB), Wendell Carter Jr. (11 PTS, 10 REB) and Paolo Banchero (50 PTS, 13 REB) all had strong games and recorded double-doubles or came near it.

I think Tatum has a strong bounce-back game and double-doubles for the second time this season.”

