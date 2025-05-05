Plans are unclear for Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty and others with the Preakness 2 weeks away

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sovereignty’s Kentucky Derby victory in the muck at Churchill Downs sparked curiosity over whether the colt can build on his signature win over a possibly drier, faster surface on the Triple Crown trail.

The question now is whether that test will come sooner or later.

Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott didn’t sound like someone preparing Sovereignty for a trip to Baltimore to run in the 150th Preakness Stakes on May 17 at Pimlico Race course, offering a cautious approach. He mentioned a small scrape on the horse’s right front pastern, likely resulting from clipping heels with another horse coming out of the gate, but said it wasn’t serious.

“The great thing about the Triple Crown is that not many horses are able to do it,” Mott said, referring to American Pharoah in 2015 and Justify in 2018. “I believe that he’s a big, strong horse and if you’re ever going to look at one and say, OK, if that’s your goal and the goal of the owner, it’s still in the best interest of the horse. But we’re going to look long term.”

The immediate futures for horses who finished just behind Sovereignty or skipped the Derby altogether remained muddy, as well.

Two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer Bob Baffert returned to Churchill Downs after a four-year suspension with two entries but scratched Wood Memorial winner Rodriguez, pointing him toward the Preakness rather than Citizen Bull, who finished 15th. Fellow Hall of Famer Todd Pletcher scratched his lone Derby entrant, Grande. There’s also a large group of hopefuls who earned Derby points during qualifying and could try other Triple Crown stops.

The Preakness is the shortest race at 1 3/16 mile, but its quick two-week turnaround from the 1 1/4-mile Derby often gives pause for trainers and ownership groups. With the Belmont Stakes set for June 7, five weeks after the Derby and separated three weeks from the Preakness, that race is viewed by many as a preferred option.

That final jewel of the Triple Crown, taking place at Saratoga Race Course in upstate New York for a second consecutive year, features the same distance as the Derby because of the shape of the track instead of its traditional 1 1/2-miles.

Redemption might be in order for Derby runner-up Journalism, who fell short as the 3-1 favorite. Trainer Michael McCarthy said in a news release that “We’ve got no complaints” and praised his colt’s effort to rally into the lead briefly before Sovereignty, the 7-1 third choice, overtook him in the stretch and won by 1 1/2 lengths.

“With a field this size in a race like this, it’s all about the trip,” McCarthy said. “It didn’t quite work out the way we hoped, but he ran a good race against a good horse.”

Baeza finished third but trainer John Shirreffs pointed to the Belmont for his California-based horse. Final Gambit charged from last to finish fourth among 19 horses, and trainer Brad Cox said, “This gives us confidence to try a fast dirt surface in the future.”

Mott and Godolphin LLC ownership group representative Michael Banahan expressed the same faith in Sovereignty for his next step.

The newest Derby champion emerged briefly on the shed row for media and onlookers, and his handlers felt good about the horse’s initial condition. They plan to watch him the next few days before making a decision about the immediate part of his bright future.

“We’re just doing the right thing for the horse, what he needs to do,” Banahan said. “He has a big year, hopefully to continue down the road here. There’s an awful lot of nice races that you’d like to put on his resume, as well. So, we’re just doing the right thing for him.”