Bears at Lions prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Thanksgiving at Ford Field is no longer a feast for Lions’ opponents. Detroit is leading the NFC North and is the favorite to win the Super Bowl (+275). Their opponent on Thursday, the Chicago Bears, is optimistic they have the foundational pieces necessary to make a run at the Lions, but it is looking less and less likely to happen this season.

Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams (+6000 Offensive Rookie of the Year) looks to be improving with every game but after a 4-2 start, the Bears have lost 5 straight including the last two weeks on the game’s final play. Meanwhile, the Lions have won their last nine and are dominating on both sides of the ball. Led by Jared Goff (+650 MVP), Detroit has scored at least 24 in all but two games this year and have only given up more than 20 three times. They are averaging 32.7 points per game for the season while allowing a mere 16.6 points per game. For their part, the Bears are scoring 20.1 points and giving up 19.7 points per game.

Can the Bears rise up and play the roll of spoiler on Thanksgiving?

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details and how to watch Bears at Lions

· Date: Thursday, November 28, 2024

· Time: 12:30 PM ET

· Site: Ford Field

· City: Detroit, MI

· TV/Streaming: CBS

NBC Sports is your home for all the latest updates on this matchup, featuring live odds, player news, expert analysis, and predictions.

Latest Game Odds for Bears at Lions

The latest odds courtesy of DraftKings:

· Moneyline: Chicago Bears (+410), Detroit Lions (-550)

· Spread: Lions -10.5

· Total: 48.5

The line sits where it opened with the Lions as heavy favorites. That can’t surprise anyone as the Detroit defense has held their opponent each of the last two weeks to just six points. That said, the Total has risen 0.5 points. Yes, the Bears’ offense appears to be better than that of the Jaguars and the Colts, but it is also a testament to Dan Campbell’s efforts to go scorched earth on his opponent every week.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Expert picks & predictions for Bears at Lions

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, betting trends, and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Sunday’s game between Chicago and New York:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Lions on the Moneyline

· Spread : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Lions ATS.

· Total : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Total OVER 48.5.

Bears at Lions Betting Trends and Stats

The Bears are 6-4 against the spread this season.

The Bears are 3-7 to the OVER this season.

The UNDER is 4-1 in the Bears’ last five games.

The Bears are 8-4 straight up in their last 12 games vs. Lions.

The Lions are 9-2 against the spread this season.

The Lions are 5-6 to the OVER this season.

The UNDER is 7-0 in the Bears’ last seven road games.

Quarterback Matchup for Bears at Lions

· Chicago: Caleb Williams – led the Bears to 17 4th quarter points to force OT against the Vikings. Ultimately, Chicago lost but Williams had a strong day completing 32 of 47 passes for 340 yards with 2 TDs and 0 INTs.

· Detroit: Jared Goff – the often-maligned veteran just wins. Sunday, he completed “only” 72.2% of his passes for 269 yards (26-36). He is completing an average of 72.9% of his passes for the season passing for 2761 yards with 20 TDs and 9 INTs.

Bears at Lions Injury Update

Chicago OT Kiran Armegadjie (calf) is questionable for Thursday’s game.

Chicago S Elijah Hicks (ankle) is questionable for Thursday’s game.

Chicago D’Andre Swift (groin) is questionable for Thursday’s game.

Chicago OL Ryan Bates (concussion) is questionable for Thursday’s game.

Detroit PR Kalif Raymond (foot) is questionable for Thursday’s game.

Detroit RB David Montgomery (shoulder) is questionable for Thursday’s game.

Detroit LT Taylor Decker (ankle) is questionable for Thursday’s game.

Detroit CB Carlton Davis (knee) is questionable for Thursday’s game.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest and tools for the NFL, including game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

· Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

· Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

· Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

· Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

