Bills vs Rams Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Injury News, Betting Trends and Stats

After clinching an AFC East title at home, Buffalo heads out west to take on the Rams.

Buffalo is 10-2 this year and winners of seven straight games. The Bills are coming off back-to-back home games and wins over the Chiefs and 49ers, so this is a letdown spot on the road in Los Angeles. Buffalo’s losses came on the road this year in back-to-back road spots similar to this spot at Los Angeles this week and Detroit next week.

The Rams are 6-6 on the season and catching ground in the NFC West race. Los Angeles is 5-2 since the bye week and 2-2 in the past four games. With the return of Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp, the Rams offense has been clicking and Matthew Stafford has eight touchdowns to zero interceptions over the last three games.

Game Details and How to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams on Sunday

· Date: Sunday, December 8, 2024

· Time: 4:25 PM EST

· Site: SoFi Stadium

· City: Los Angeles, CA

· TV/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for Rams vs. Bills

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Buffalo Bills (-170), Los Angeles Rams (+142)

Spread: Bills -3.5 (-110)

Total: 49.5

Buffalo opened as a -4.5 favorite, so Los Angeles has taken some of the early money, while the total has bounced back and forth between 48.0 and 49.5.

Expert picks & predictions for Bills vs Rams

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Josh Allen to throw an interception on the road against the Rams:

“Josh Allen started the season without throwing an interception for seven straight games but in the past five games, Allen has tossed a pick in four of the past five.

Allen did not throw an interception last week against the 49ers in a 35-10 win but that was in a snowstorm and at home. This is in a road game and inside a dome, so Allen should be throwing early and often against the Rams.

Los Angeles ranks 11th in the NFL with 10 interceptions on the season, so there should be a few chances at a turnover. I like Allen to go Over 0.5 interceptions at +105 odds.”

Los Angeles Rams vs. Buffalo Bills team stats, betting trends

Los Angeles is 5-7 ATS and 2-4 ATS at home.

Buffalo is 8-4 ATS this season, tied for fourth-best.

Buffalo is 4-2 ATS on the road this season and 4-2 to the Under.

The Rams are 3-1 to the Over as a home underdog.

Josh Allen totaled 166 yards and three touchdowns last week.

Matthew Stafford has eight touchdowns to zero interceptions in the last three games.

Puka Nacua caught two of his touchdowns in the past three games.

Cooper Kupp has three touchdowns in the last three games.

Kyren Williams has run for at least 62 yards in 10 straight games and has back-to-back games of touchdowns.

James Cook has four touchdowns in the last three games and 207 rushing yards in that span.

Quarterback matchup for Los Angeles vs. Buffalo

Los Angeles: Matthew Stafford – Stafford has 2,983 passing yards, 17 touchdowns, and seven interceptions on the season. Stafford has looked great over the past three games with eight touchdowns to zero interceptions. Stafford broke a six-game interception stretch with his past three games and Allen has completed 66% of his passes on the year.

Buffalo: Josh Allen - Allen had 166 total yards and three touchdowns versus the 49ers last week as he broke a four-game stretch with at least one interception. Allen has 20 passing touchdowns and six rushing scores to five interceptions to go along with 3,205 total yards.

Rams and Bills injury update

Buffalo’s DT Jordan Phillips (wrist), DT DeWayne Carter (wrist), and OL Tylan Grable (groin) are out, while LB Matt Milano (biceps), LB Baylon Spector (calf), WR Keon Coleman (wrist) and TE Dalton Kincaid (knee) are questionable.

For Los Angeles, OL Alaric Jackson (foot), LB Byron Young (triceps), LB Nick Hampton (triceps), and DB Josh Wallace (hip) are questionable, while TE Tyler Higbee (knee), LB Troy Reeder (hamstring), and OL KT Leveston (ankle) are out.

