Broncos vs. Ravens prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Raise your hand if you thought eight games into the 2024 NFL season you thought the Denver Broncos (5-3) and the Baltimore Ravens (5-3) would have identical records. Me neither. Sunday, they meet in Baltimore.

Winners of 5 of their last 6, the Broncos are right in the mix for a playoff berth in the AFC. A strong defense and rookie Bo Nix gaining confidence under center each week have the Broncos defying the preseason prognosticators. If they can survive the next three weeks – @ Baltimore, @ Chiefs, vs. Atlanta – they may well make the playoffs as they then enjoy a more favorable stretch against the Raiders, Browns, Colts, Chargers, and Bengals before finishing the season at home against the Chiefs.

The Ravens come into Sunday’s game fresh off one they let get away, losing in Cleveland to Jameis Winston and the Browns 29-24. That was a game they led 24-23 with under 3 minutes to go in the 4th Quarter. As a result of the loss, they sit 1 game behind the Steelers in the AFC North. They are in 2nd in the division despite averaging over 30 points per game. They are in 2nd despite having a running back run for just short of 1000 yards in 8 games. They are in 2nd despite having a 2-time NFL MVP under center who has thrown for 2100 yards in 8 games and thrown 17 TD passes and just 2 INTs. They are in 2nd because their defense has coughed up leads late in 4th quarters.

As the Broncos look to keep building and surprising people and the Ravens look finish games, lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game Details and How to watch Broncos @ Ravens

Date: Sunday, November 3, 2024

Time: 1PM EST

Site: M&T Bank Stadium

City: Baltimore, MD

TV/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for Broncos @ Ravens

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Denver Broncos (+340), Baltimore Ravens (-440)

Denver Broncos (+340), Baltimore Ravens (-440) Spread: Ravens -9

Ravens -9 Total: 44.5

This line sits right where it opened.

Betting Trends and Statistics for the Denver Broncos and the Baltimore Ravens

· The Broncos have covered in 5 of their last 7 road games.

· The Ravens’ last 4 games have gone OVER the Total.

· The Broncos have won 3 straight on the road outright.

· The Broncos are 6-2 ATS and 5-3 to the OVER in 2024.

· The Ravens are 4-3-1 ATS and 7-1 to the OVER in 2024.

Quarterback matchup for Broncos @ Ravens

Denver: Bo Nix – feasted on the Panthers’ defense this past Sunday completing 75.7% of his passes (28-37) for 284 yards with 3 TDs.

Bo Nix – feasted on the Panthers’ defense this past Sunday completing 75.7% of his passes (28-37) for 284 yards with 3 TDs. Baltimore: Lamar Jackson – has thrown just 2 INTs this season. Lost at Cleveland last Sunday completing just 60.5% of his passes (23-38) for 289 yards with 2 TDs

Injury update for the Broncos and the Ravens

· Denver RT Alex Palczewski (undisclosed) is out for Sunday’s game.

· Denver S PJ Locke (undisclosed) is out for Sunday’s game.

· Baltimore NT Michael Pierce (calf) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Baltimore CB Marlon Humphrey (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Baltimore CB Nate Wiggins (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Baltimore RB3 Rasheen Ali (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Expert picks & predictions for Broncos @ Ravens

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Denver @ Baltimore:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on Baltimore on the Moneyline.

· Spread : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Ravens against the spread.

· Total : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Total OVER 44.5 points.

