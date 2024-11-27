Cardinals at Vikings prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Sunday afternoon the Vikings take to the field at U.S. Bank Stadium against the Arizona Cardinals. It is Minnesota’s first home game in nearly a month. Winners of four in a row with the last three coming on the road, Minnesota’s continued strong play has allowed them to maintain a firm hold on a playoff spot in the NFC through 11 games. They also sit just one game behind the Detroit Lions in the NFC North.

This past Sunday, Sam Darnold and the Vikings scored 30 points in a game for the first time since Week 4. Sam Darnold threw for 330 yards and 2 TDs, but neither was to All Pro Justin Jefferson who is without a TD reception in the last five games and with only one on the season since Week 4. Bettors are wondering if he is due to breakout or if they should continue loading up on TJ Hockenson and Jordan Addison.

Kyler Murray and Arizona were held to a season-low six points this past Sunday in a 16-6 loss at Seattle. It was their lowest point total of the season and snapped a four-game winning streak for the Cardinals. The Seahawks sacked Kyler Murray five times. Afterwards, Murray spoke with reporters and said Arizona was “physically dominated” by the Seahawks. Can Murray and co. turn things around on the road against Brian Flores’ Top 10 defense?

Fun Fact: The Vikings’ defense is No. 1 in the NFL against the run and No. 5 in points allowed.

Game details and how to watch Cardinals at Vikings

· Date: December 1, 2024

· Time: 1 PM ET

· Site: U.S. Bank Stadium

· City: Minneapolis, MN

· TV/Streaming: FOX

Latest Game Odds for Cardinals at Vikings

The latest odds courtesy of DraftKings:

· Moneyline: Arizona Cardinals (+154), Minnesota Vikings (-185)

· Spread: Vikings -3.5

· Total: 45.5

The line has moved 1 full point towards the Cards since it opened. The Total has dropped 1 full point as well with money doubting just a little the ability of Sam Darnold and Kyler Murray to finish drives with touchdowns.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Expert picks & predictions for Cardinals at Vikings

· Moneyline : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Vikings on the Moneyline

· Spread : NBC Sports is staying away from a play ATS.

· Total : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Total UNDER 45.5.

Cardinals at Vikings Stats and Betting Trends

· The Cardinals are 7-4 against the spread this season.

· The Cardinals are 4-6-1 to the OVER this season.

· The Cardinals have covered the spread in 4 of their last 5 games

· The Vikings are 7-3-1 against the spread this season.

· The Vikings are 4-7 to the OVER this season.

· The Cardinals have lost 11 straight to the Vikings on the road.

· The OVER is 4-1 in the Vikings’ last 5 matchups against NFC teams

Quarterback Matchup for Cardinals at Vikings

· Arizona: Kyler Murray – completed 24 of 37 passes for 285 yards but could not find the endzone in Sunday’s 16-6 loss in Seattle.

· Minnesota: Sam Darnold – threw for a season-high 330 yards with 2 TDs Sunday in the Vikings’ OT win over the Bears.

Cardinals at Vikings Injury Report

Arizona S Jalen Thompson (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Arizona DE Darius Robinson (calf) is probable for Sunday’s game.

Minnesota S Jay Ward (elbow) is questionable for Thursday’s game.

Minnesota OT Cam Robinson (foot) is questionable for Thursday’s game.

Minnesota LB Ivan Pace Jr. (hamstring) is questionable for Thursday’s game.

