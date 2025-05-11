 Skip navigation
Mizuho Americas Open 2025 prize money: What Jeeno Thitikul, Nelly Korda and field earned

  
Published May 11, 2025 04:50 PM

Jeeno Thitikul won her first tournament of the year Sunday at the Mizuho Americas Open.

The Thai star and world No. 2 earned $450,000 for her fifth career LPGA title. Thitikul, who won the tour’s money title last year thanks to capturing the $4 million first-place prize at the season finale, moved past $1.1 million this year (second in the standings behind Chevron winner Mao Saigo).

Nelly Korda, still in search of win No. 1 this season, collected $106,039 for her tie for fifth. She has $576,743 this season.

Here’s a look at how the $3 million purse was paid out at Liberty National.

﻿FINISH PLAYER EARNINGS
1 Jeeno Thitikul $450,000
2 Celine Boutier $281,376
T3 Andrea Lee $181,010
T3 Carlota Ciganda $181,010
T5 Stephanie Kyriacou $106,039
T5 Yealimi Noh $106,039
T5 Nelly Korda $106,039
T8 Kristen Gillman $69,067
T8 Rio Takeda $69,067
T8 Hira Naveed $69,067
T11 Lydia Ko $54,071
T11 Lindy Duncan $54,071
T11 Somi Lee $54,071
14 Patty Tavatanakit $47,448
T15 Jin Hee Im $41,286
T15 Minami Katsu $41,286
T15 Ruoning Yin $41,286
T15 Minjee Lee $41,286
T19 Manon De Roey $36,048
T19 Lucy Li $36,048
T21 Auston Kim $31,766
T21 Megan Khang $31,766
T21 Elizabeth Szokol $31,766
T21 Lauren Coughlin $31,766
T21 Mi Hyang Lee $31,766
T26 Alexa Pano $27,267
T26 Haeran Ryu $27,267
T26 Erika Hara $27,267
T29 Jenny Shin $23,724
T29 Arpichaya Yubol $23,724
T29 Esther Henseleit $23,724
T29 Julia Lopez Ramirez $23,724
T33 Hye-Jin Choi $19,749
T33 Hannah Green $19,749
T33 Jennifer Kupcho $19,749
T33 Pajaree Anannarukarn $19,749
T33 Yahui Zhang $19,749
T38 Chisato Iwai $16,688
T38 In Gee Chun $16,688
T38 Soo Bin Joo $16,688
T41 Jodi Ewart Shadoff $14,204
T41 Jenny Bae $14,204
T41 Gabriela Ruffels $14,204
T41 Anna Nordqvist $14,204
T41 Maja Stark $14,204
46 A Lim Kim $12,632
T47 Pauline Roussin-Bouchard $11,476
T47 Grace Kim $11,476
T47 Albane Valenzuela $11,476
T47 Sarah Schmelzel $11,476
T51 Narin An $10,322
T51 Bailey Tardy $10,322
53 Hyo Joon Jang $9,858
54 Ruixin Liu $9,552
55 Cheyenne Knight $9,243
56 Karis Davidson $8,934