Mizuho Americas Open 2025 prize money: What Jeeno Thitikul, Nelly Korda and field earned

Jeeno Thitikul won her first tournament of the year Sunday at the Mizuho Americas Open.

The Thai star and world No. 2 earned $450,000 for her fifth career LPGA title. Thitikul, who won the tour’s money title last year thanks to capturing the $4 million first-place prize at the season finale, moved past $1.1 million this year (second in the standings behind Chevron winner Mao Saigo).

Nelly Korda, still in search of win No. 1 this season, collected $106,039 for her tie for fifth. She has $576,743 this season.

Here’s a look at how the $3 million purse was paid out at Liberty National.