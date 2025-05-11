Mizuho Americas Open 2025 prize money: What Jeeno Thitikul, Nelly Korda and field earned
Published May 11, 2025 04:50 PM
Jeeno Thitikul won her first tournament of the year Sunday at the Mizuho Americas Open.
The Thai star and world No. 2 earned $450,000 for her fifth career LPGA title. Thitikul, who won the tour’s money title last year thanks to capturing the $4 million first-place prize at the season finale, moved past $1.1 million this year (second in the standings behind Chevron winner Mao Saigo).
Nelly Korda, still in search of win No. 1 this season, collected $106,039 for her tie for fifth. She has $576,743 this season.
Here’s a look at how the $3 million purse was paid out at Liberty National.
|FINISH
|PLAYER
|EARNINGS
|1
|Jeeno Thitikul
|$450,000
|2
|Celine Boutier
|$281,376
|T3
|Andrea Lee
|$181,010
|T3
|Carlota Ciganda
|$181,010
|T5
|Stephanie Kyriacou
|$106,039
|T5
|Yealimi Noh
|$106,039
|T5
|Nelly Korda
|$106,039
|T8
|Kristen Gillman
|$69,067
|T8
|Rio Takeda
|$69,067
|T8
|Hira Naveed
|$69,067
|T11
|Lydia Ko
|$54,071
|T11
|Lindy Duncan
|$54,071
|T11
|Somi Lee
|$54,071
|14
|Patty Tavatanakit
|$47,448
|T15
|Jin Hee Im
|$41,286
|T15
|Minami Katsu
|$41,286
|T15
|Ruoning Yin
|$41,286
|T15
|Minjee Lee
|$41,286
|T19
|Manon De Roey
|$36,048
|T19
|Lucy Li
|$36,048
|T21
|Auston Kim
|$31,766
|T21
|Megan Khang
|$31,766
|T21
|Elizabeth Szokol
|$31,766
|T21
|Lauren Coughlin
|$31,766
|T21
|Mi Hyang Lee
|$31,766
|T26
|Alexa Pano
|$27,267
|T26
|Haeran Ryu
|$27,267
|T26
|Erika Hara
|$27,267
|T29
|Jenny Shin
|$23,724
|T29
|Arpichaya Yubol
|$23,724
|T29
|Esther Henseleit
|$23,724
|T29
|Julia Lopez Ramirez
|$23,724
|T33
|Hye-Jin Choi
|$19,749
|T33
|Hannah Green
|$19,749
|T33
|Jennifer Kupcho
|$19,749
|T33
|Pajaree Anannarukarn
|$19,749
|T33
|Yahui Zhang
|$19,749
|T38
|Chisato Iwai
|$16,688
|T38
|In Gee Chun
|$16,688
|T38
|Soo Bin Joo
|$16,688
|T41
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff
|$14,204
|T41
|Jenny Bae
|$14,204
|T41
|Gabriela Ruffels
|$14,204
|T41
|Anna Nordqvist
|$14,204
|T41
|Maja Stark
|$14,204
|46
|A Lim Kim
|$12,632
|T47
|Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
|$11,476
|T47
|Grace Kim
|$11,476
|T47
|Albane Valenzuela
|$11,476
|T47
|Sarah Schmelzel
|$11,476
|T51
|Narin An
|$10,322
|T51
|Bailey Tardy
|$10,322
|53
|Hyo Joon Jang
|$9,858
|54
|Ruixin Liu
|$9,552
|55
|Cheyenne Knight
|$9,243
|56
|Karis Davidson
|$8,934