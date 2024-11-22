Chiefs vs. Panthers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

The Kansas City Chiefs (9-1) go on the road to face the Carolina Panthers (3-7) as they look to bounce back from their first loss of the season.

This matchup is truly a tale of two teams and that’s not just including this year. Since the start of the 2018 season (when David Tepper purchased the Panthers and Patrick Mahomes began his first season as the Chiefs starting QB), arguably no teams have been more polar opposite. The Chiefs have won three Super Bowls, lead the NFL in wins (84), and win percentage (.771), while the Panthers are tied for the fewest wins in the NFL (with the Jets at 34) over that span.

Mahomes and Co. may also have a familiar face back with them as there is a chance Isiah Pacheco returns to the lineup after being sidelined since Week 2 with a broken fibula. If you think Pacheco comes back with a bang and finds the end zone for the second time this season, it might make sense to sprinkle something on his Anytime TD prop at (-165).

Pacheco isn’t the only running back coming off the IR expected to give a boost to his team’s rushing attack as Panthers rookie RB Jonathan Brooks (knee) is expected to make his NFL debut. The Texas alum was the first RB selected in the 2024 NFL Draft but has been rehabbing a torn ACL he suffered in college. If you think the Panthers will ease Brooks back into action against a tough defense, it might make sense to take the Under on his rushing yards and carries assuming each is made available at DraftKings.

Other than those plays mentioned above, lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details and how to watch Chiefs @ Panthers

· Date: Sunday, November 24, 2024

· Time: 1 PM ET

· Site: Bank of America Stadium

· City: Charlotte, NC

· TV/Streaming: CBS

Latest Game Odds for Chiefs @ Panthers

The latest odds courtesy of DraftKings:

· Moneyline: Kansas City Chiefs (-675), Carolina Panthers (+490)

· Spread: Chiefs -11

· Total: 43

The line sits where it opened with KC favored by 11. The Total, however, has moved 1.5 points to 43 as the Sharps are expecting points.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Expert picks & predictions for Chiefs @ Panthers

· Moneyline : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Chiefs on the Moneyline

· Spread : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Chiefs ATS.

· Total : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Total OVER 43.

Chiefs @ Panthers Betting Trends and Stats

· Kansas City is 4-5-1 against the spread this season.

· Kansas City is 5-5 to the OVER this season.

· Carolina is 3-7 against the spread this season.

· Carolina is 7-3 to the OVER this season.

· The Chiefs have failed to cover the spread in their last 3 games against teams with worse records.

· The Chiefs have won 3 straight games against the Panthers.

Quarterback Matchup for Chiefs @ Panthers

· Kansas City: Patrick Mahomes – was held under 200 yards passing (196) for the 3rd time this season last weekend against the Bills. Cincinnati (151 yards on 9/15) and San Francisco (154 yards on 10/20) also held the veteran QB under 200 yards passing this season.

· Carolina: Bryce Young – enjoying the first 2-game winning streak of his career. However, the 2nd-year pro threw for just 126 yards in his last start two weeks ago in Munich against the Giants after throwing for a mere 171 yards the week prior against New Orleans.

Chiefs at Panthers Injury Update



KC K Harrison Butker (knee) is on the IR and is OUT for Sunday’s game.

KC RB Isiah Pacheco (ankle) is eligible to return from the IR but is questionable for Sunday’s game.

KC DE Charles Omenihu (knee) was limited in practice Wednesday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Carolina WR Adam Thielen (hamstring) was limited in practice Wednesday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Carolina CB Jaycee Horn (calf) was limited in practice Wednesday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Carolina S Xavier Woods (shoulder) was limited in practice Wednesday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Carolina RB Jonathan Brooks (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Carolina RB Miles Sanders is questionable for Sunday’s game.

