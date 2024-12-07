Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys Prediction: Odds, Best Bets, News, Injuries, and Stats for Week 14

Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys Preview:

It’s been such an unfortunate season for the 4-8 Cincinnati Bengals. The offense has been one of the best in the NFL, but the defense has been awful. They have allowed at least 34 points in four of their last five games.

After their 44-38 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, they became the first team to lose four games in a season while scoring at least 33 points. This feat made defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo admit that he must be better.

It’s a shame that Joe Burrow leads the NFL with 30 passing touchdowns, and they are on the verge of missing the playoffs. The last quarterback who led the NFL in passing touchdowns and missed the playoffs was Russell Wilson in 2017.

They travel to Dallas this week to take on the 5-7 Cowboys. The Cowboys have had their issues. They are without starting quarterback Dak Prescott, but with a win over the Bengals, they will have their first three-game win streak of the season.

How to Watch Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys Live on Monday:

Date: Monday, December 9, 2024

Monday, December 9, 2024 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Site: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium City: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX TV/Streaming: ESPN

Latest Game Odds for Bengals at Cowboys - Week 14:

The latest odds as of Tuesday morning courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Cincinnati Bengals (-240), Dallas Cowboys (+200)

Cincinnati Bengals (-240), Dallas Cowboys (+200) Spread: Bengals -5

Bengals -5 Total: 49.5

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets:

NBC Sports analyst Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is leaning Bengals -5...

Thomas: “It’s tough to get down with the Bengals at this price. However, I can’t see a world where they don’t cover in this game. The Dallas Cowboys might be on a two-game winning streak, but how much credit are we giving them for beating the Giants at home?

The poor run defense for the Cowboys will be an issue on Monday. Joe Burrow has been asked to do a lot to help his team. However, this week, if they get a lead, they will be able to lean on Chase Brown to close the game out.”

Bengals at Cowboys Team Stats, Betting Trends:

The Bengals have gone 5-1 on the road against the spread this season

The Cowboys have won four of their last five matchups against AFC North teams

The Bengals’ last five games have gone over the Total

Quarterback Matchup for Bengals at Cowboys:

Bengals: Joe Burrow – Leads the NFL with 30 passing touchdowns. He’s also thrown for 3,337 yards.

Joe Burrow – Leads the NFL with 30 passing touchdowns. He’s also thrown for 3,337 yards. Cowboys: Cooper Rush – With Dak Prescott out, Rush is under center for the Cowboys. He’s thrown for 1,008 yards, five touchdowns, and just two interceptions.

Player News & Injuries:

Bengals:

LB Logan Wilson (knee) is on the IR

OT Orlando Brown (fibula) is doubtful

DT Sheldon Rankins (illness) is questionable

WR Charlie Jones (groin) is questionable

K Evan McPherson (groin) is on the IR

Cowboys:

WR CeeDee Lamb (shoulder) is questionable

CB Josh Butler (knee) is OUT

G Zach Martin (ankle) is OUT

LB DeMarvion Overshown (hamstring) is questionable

CB Trevon Diggs (knee) is questionable

