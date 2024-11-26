Dolphins vs. Packers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

With their season resuscitated, the Miami Dolphins (5-6) travel to Lambeau Field on Thanksgiving for a game against Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers (8-3).

Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins have won three straight to pull to within one game of .500 and more importantly within one game of a playoff berth while Jordan Love and the Packers remain in firm control of a Wild Card berth and within shouting distance of the Lions and Vikings in the NFC North.

This past Sunday, the Dolphins dominated New England building a 31-0 lead before ultimately winning 34-15. Tagovailoa threw 4 TD passes and the Miami defense limited the Pats to under 275 yards. Meanwhile, the Packers cruised to an impressive win of their own. Josh Jacobs rushed for 106 yards and 3 TDs to lead Green Bay to a win at Lambeau over the banged up and floundering 49ers.

Speaking of Lambeau, the forecast is calling for freezing temps Thursday night. We know Jordan Love and the Packers can handle the cold. We also know the Dolphins have had issues venturing to venues up north during the holiday season.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a few sweats.

Game details and how to watch Dolphins at Packers

· Date: Thursday, November 28, 2024

· Time: 8:20 PM ET

· Site: Lambeau Field

· City: Green Bay, WI

· TV/Streaming: NBC/Peacock

Latest Game Odds for Dolphins at Packers

The latest odds courtesy of DraftKings:

· Moneyline: Miami Dolphins (+145), Green Bay Packers (-175)

· Spread: Packers -3.5

· Total: 47

This number sits where it opened with the Pack laying just over a field goal. The Total has dipped 0.5 points.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Expert picks & predictions for Dolphins @ Packers

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between Miami and Green Bay:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Packers on the Moneyline

· Spread : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Dolphins ATS.

· Total : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Total OVER 47.

Dolphins at Packers betting trends and stats

The Dolphins are 5-6 against the spread this season.

The Dolphins are 5-6 to the OVER this season.

Dolphins are 4-1 ATS in their last five games

Dolphins are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 against the NFC North.

The Packers are 5-6 against the spread this season.

The Packers are 5-5-1 to the OVER this season.

Packers have won six straight vs. AFC opponents.

Quarterback matchup for Dolphins at Packers

· Miami: Tua Tagovailoa – has thrown for 812 yards over the past three weeks with 8 TDs and 1 INT…and the Dolphins have won all 3.

· Green Bay: Jordan Love – the big news coming our of Sunday’s win over the 49ers should be Love’s 2 TD passes and 0 turnovers. The veteran has thrown 11 INTs thus far this season but Sunday was the first game in which he did not throw a pick all season.

Dolphins at Packers Injury Update

Miami CB Jalen Ramsey (knee) is questionable for Thursday’s game.

Miami LB Tyus Bowser (knee) is questionable for Thursday’s game.

Miami LB Anthony Walker Jr. (hamstring) is questionable for Thursday’s game.

Miami FB Alex Ingold (calf) is questionable for Thursday’s game.

Miami WR Tyreek Hill (wrist) is questionable for Thursday’s game.

Miami CB Kendall Fuller (concussion) is questionable for Thursday’s game.

Miami OT Terron Armstead (knee) is questionable for Thursday’s game.

Green Bay LB Isaiah McDuffie (ankle) is questionable for Thursday’s game.

Green Bay C Josh Myers (pectoral) is questionable for Thursday’s game.

Green Bay CB Jaire Alexander (knee) is questionable for Thursday’s game.

Green Bay WR Romeo Doubs (concussion) is questionable for Thursday’s game.

Green Bay LB Edgerrin Cooper (hamstring) is questionable for Thursday’s game.

Green Bay TE John Fitzpatrick (back) is questionable for Thursday’s game.

