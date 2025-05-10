Extended HLs: Fulham v. Everton Matchweek 36

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2025 Supercross Salt Lake City 450 qualifying results for Round 17: Chase Sexton wins Q1
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
2025 Supercross Salt Lake City 250 qualifying Round 17 results: Cole Davies crashes hard in Q1, injures arm
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Build it and they will come: The making of a Supercross track
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Top Clips
Villa survive to stay in Champions League race
Ramsey sent off for second yellow v. Bournemouth
How Webb is fueled by family, mental toughness
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2025 Supercross Salt Lake City 450 qualifying results for Round 17: Chase Sexton wins Q1
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
2025 Supercross Salt Lake City 250 qualifying Round 17 results: Cole Davies crashes hard in Q1, injures arm
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Build it and they will come: The making of a Supercross track
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Top Clips
Villa survive to stay in Champions League race
Ramsey sent off for second yellow v. Bournemouth
How Webb is fueled by family, mental toughness
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Everton Matchweek 36
May 10, 2025 12:24 PM
Watch full-match highlights from Everton's trip to London to take on Fulham at Craven Cottage in Matchweek 36.
Related Videos
05:41
Villa survive to stay in Champions League race
58
Ramsey sent off for second yellow v. Bournemouth
02:03
Watkins nets Villa’s opener against Bournemouth
01:53
Guardiola discusses ‘difficult’ draw with Saints
09:57
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Brighton Matchweek 36
18:44
Extended HLs: Ipswich v. Brentford Matchweek 36
09:38
Extended HLs: Southampton v. Man City Matchweek 36
03:02
Man City’s draw with Saints is an ‘awful result’
01:37
Gruda’s chip doubles Brighton’s lead over Wolves
01:33
Beto blasts Everton 3-1 up over Fulham
01:52
Keane puts Everton 2-1 ahead of Fulham
01:25
Mykolenko’s deflected effort brings Everton level
01:26
Welbeck drills penalty to give Brighton lead
01:02
Schade’s header gives Brentford lead over Ipswich
01:23
Jimenez heads Fulham 1-0 in front of Everton
05:16
Ornstein: Saliba ‘being pursued by Real Madrid’
01:33
Caicedo adding ‘toughness’ to Chelsea’s midfield
03:06
Do Spurs or Man United need Europa League more?
03:50
Arteta showing he’s a ‘bad loser’ after PSG loss
02:01
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 2 Garnacho, Man United
06:42
Are City making a mistake letting De Bruyne go?
10:52
Is Arteta’s ‘ego’ to blame for loss to Cherries?
04:51
Newcastle failed to ‘bully’ Brighton in draw
08:44
Takeaways from Chelsea’s win over Liverpool
04:48
Man United have ‘all their eggs’ in Europa League
26:52
Wright: TAA’s departure is ‘quite emotional’
19:17
Wright: Palmer is ‘amazing’ but consistency is key
25:45
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 35
11:47
How Maresca’s system suits Chelsea
07:16
How Bournemouth’s set pieces fooled Arsenal
Latest Clips
04:33
How Webb is fueled by family, mental toughness
07:10
Chamblee: Equipment isn’t ‘athletic leveler’
30:26
Highlights: La Vuelta Femenina 2025, Stage 7
11:03
Wagner NAILS Tiger 2000 Glen Abbey bunker shot
09:25
Highlights: Mizuho Americas Open, Round 2
09:54
Highlights: Truist Championship, Round 2
11:23
Messier explains why no lead is safe in the NHL
07:58
Torre unpacks UNC’s Belichick-Hudson ‘fiasco’
01:09
Reds, Greene ‘avoid disaster’ with groin strain
01:32
Cubs calling up Horton to replace Imanaga
01:16
49ers will put ball in McCaffrey’s hands in 2025
01:18
Devers tells Red Sox he won’t move to first base
01:15
Hunter reportedly practicing mainly with offense
07:23
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 2
03:45
Rory: Trying to iron out mistakes before PGA Champ
17:48
Knicks return home for Game 3 vs. Celtics
12:41
Dodgers have luxury to wait on Shohei pitching
01:44
Cavs +375 ‘is appealing’ Eastern champion bet
01:46
Bet against Warriors sans Curry in G3 vs. Wolves
01:36
Take the points with red-hot Knicks in Game 3
04:03
USC must be ‘a lot closer’ to the playoffs in 2026
08:12
Can Alabama, Florida State bounce back in 2025?
08:22
Would Trump’s college sports commission help?
06:28
Is Texas QB Arch Manning as good as advertised?
10:25
Michigan’s Moore suspension marks a change
09:13
Licht gets candid on drafting strong personalities
01:30
Bet both teams to score in Europa League Final
01:18
Torkelson’s age an advantage in AL CPOY market
01:41
Bet Holmgren Over points now ‘playing more free’
01:10
IMSA prepares for a ‘masterclass’ at Laguna Seca
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue