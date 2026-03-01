 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Track &amp; Field: USA Indoor Championships
2026 USA Track and Field Indoor Championships Results
MLB: Texas Rangers at Cleveland Guardians
Jack Leiter’s mental development helps drive the physical development he needs for a breakout
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom
How to watch FIS Alpine skiing World Cup during 2025-26 season; broadcast schedule

Top Clips

nbc_pl_carrickint_260301.jpg
Carrick discusses comeback win against Palace
nbc_pl_Roseniorint_260301.jpg
Rosenior: ‘It’s clear’ where we need to improve
nbc_pl_artetaint_260301.jpg
Arteta reflects on Arsenal’s win over Chelsea

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

'Outstanding' Arsenal outlast 10-man Chelsea

March 1, 2026 12:07 PM
Ahmed Fareed, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe react to Arsenal defeating 10-man Chelsea at the Emirates in Matchweek 28.

30
Carrick discusses comeback win against Palace
04:57
Rosenior: ‘It’s clear’ where we need to improve
05:01
Arteta reflects on Arsenal’s win over Chelsea
02:51
James reacts to Chelsea’s 2-1 loss to Arsenal
01:36
Arsenal ‘have to win’ v. Chelsea to hold off City
02:30
Guardiola reacts to City’s ‘extraordinary effort’
01:58
Manchester City ‘wore down’ Leeds in crucial win
08:24
Chelsea’s errors ‘holding them back’ this season
03:51
Villa six points clear in Champions League race
11:55
Man City ‘are in this’ Premier League title race
04:04
Liverpool were ‘really sloppy’ in win over Forest
13:33
Takeaways from Arsenal’s bounce-back win v. Spurs
11:13
Examining Arsenal’s improvements against Spurs
06:12
Analyzing City’s tactical tweak to utilize Haaland
05:13
Spurs ‘lack of quality’ evident against Arsenal
02:55
Celebrating ‘PL royalty’ Milner for new record
02:56
O’Reilly is a ‘brilliant’ part of Man City’s squad
04:08
Gyokeres reflects on ‘great day’ at Spurs
58
Milner sets PL all-time record for appearances
59
O’Reilly ‘over the moon’ with match-winning brace
06:14
Forest ‘never seemed to kick on’ under Dyche
13:55
What went wrong for Frank at Spurs?
06:27
Behind the scenes with Wolves’ Arokodare at AFCON
08:24
Rogers wants to step up as a leader for Villa
13:51
Robinson enjoys ‘pressure’ of World Cup hopes
02:13
Solanke proves he’s a legitimate threat for Spurs
01:37
Man City ‘lacks winning mentality’ this season
02:48
Casemiro’s class on display under Carrick
06:57
Spurs fight back in four-goal thriller with City
03:11
Slot likens Ekitike’s finish to Brazil’s Romario

Latest Clips

12:59
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Chelsea Matchweek 28
04:49
Lutkenhaus wins 800m title at just 17 years old
04:35
Wiley posts PB to win women’s indoor 800m title
01:07
Saliba gives Arsenal 1-0 lead against Chelsea
01:11
Hincapie’s own goal brings Chelsea level
01:42
Timber makes it 2-1 for Arsenal against Chelsea
02:49
Neto sent off for second yellow against Arsenal
20:47
What riders said after SX Round 8 in Daytona
49
Lacroix gives Palace shock lead against Man United
58
Sesko heads Man United 2-1 in front of Palace
02:47
Fernandes’ penalty brings Man United level
11:17
Extended HLs: Man United v. Crystal Palace MWK 28
02:10
Wilson blasts Fulham ahead of Spurs
01:10
Iwobi’s belter gives Fulham 2-0 lead against Spurs
01:12
Richarlison’s header gives Spurs hope v. Fulham
10:32
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Spurs Matchweek 28
01:24
Gomez drills Brighton in front of Forest
01:29
Gibbs-White smashes Forest level with Brighton
01:23
Welbeck strikes Brighton 2-1 in front of Forest
08:35
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Nottingham Forest MWK 28
02:22
Nicklaus discusses winning grand slams in career
05:58
Hammaker ends Yamaha’s reign on 250 class
07:19
Tomac earns historic eighth win at Daytona
01:08
Roczen: I gave it my best, I was leading a bunch
43
Lawrence: It was a tough night on a tough track
01:47
Tomac: I love the way this track develops
28:02
Highlights: Supercross Round 8, Daytona
39
Brown ‘battled’ throughout 250 race at Daytona
42
Davies ‘wanted the win’ at Daytona, finished 2nd
01:00
Hammaker on ‘unreal’ win at Daytona in 250