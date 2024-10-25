Eagles vs. Bengals prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (3-4) look to get back to .500 when they host Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (4-2) Sunday afternoon.

Cincinnati has won 2 straight and 3 of their last 4 as they try to keep pace with the Ravens and Steelers in the AFC North. The Eagles have won 2 straight and are battling the Washington Commanders for the top spot in the NFC East.

Philadelphia’s offense ranks 9th overall but 17th in scoring while the Bengals’ offense ranks 14th overall and 10th in scoring.

The biggest challenge for Cincinnati will be stopping the Eagles’ ground game. Saquon Barkley is 3rd in the NFL with 658 rushing yards averaging 109.7 yards per game (2nd in the NFL behind Derrick Henry). The Bengals’ defense ranks T21 against the run.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a couple sweats.

Game Details and How to watch Eagles @ Bengals

Date: Sunday, October 27, 2024

Time: 1PM EST

Site: Paycor Stadium

City: Cincinnati, OH

TV/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for Eagles @ Bengals

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Philadelphia Eagles (+124), Cincinnati Bengals (-148)

Philadelphia Eagles (+124), Cincinnati Bengals (-148) Spread: Bengals -3

Bengals -3 Total: 48

This line stands where it opened with the Bengals favored by 3. The Total has grown marginally rising from its Opening number of 47.5.

Betting Trends and Statistics for the Philadelphia Eagles and the Cincinnati Bengals

· The Bengals have covered the spread in 3 of the last 4 games.

· The UNDER is 4-1 in the Eagles’ last 5 road games.

· The Eagles have won 4 of their last 5 games on the road against teams with losing records.

· The Eagles are 3-3 ATS and 2-4 to the OVER in 2024.

· The Bengals are 4-3 ATS and 4-3 to the OVER in 2024.

Quarterback matchup for Eagles @ Bengals

Philadelphia: Jalen Hurts – threw just 14 passes and completed 10 for 114 yards last week against the Giants. The Eagles’ passing game ranks 27 th in the NFL.

Jalen Hurts – threw just 14 passes and completed 10 for 114 yards last week against the Giants. The Eagles’ passing game ranks 27 in the NFL. Cincinnati: Joe Burrow – has thrown at least 2 TDs in 5 of 7 games this season. Is completing 70% of his passes overall and has thrown just 2 INTs this season.

Injury update for Eagles @ Bengals

· Philadelphia LB Zack Baun (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday.

· Philadelphia TE Dallas Goedert (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Philadelphia OT Mekhi Becton (concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Cincinnati S Geno Stone (leg) did not practice Wednesday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Cincinnati OT Orlando Brown Jr. (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Expert picks & predictions for Eagles @ Bengals

· Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

· Spread : NBC Sports is leaning towards taking the points with a play on the Eagles.

· Total : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Total UNDER 48 points.

